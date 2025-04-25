RCB vs RR (24/4): Who won yesterday’s IPL 2025 match?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) beat Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 11 runs in yesterday's IPL 2025 match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. With the win, RCB finally ended their losing streak at home in the ongoing tournament. Sent into bat, Bengaluru posted 205-5 and then held RR to 194-9.

For the third match in a row, Rajasthan slipped from a commanding position to bottle a chase. In pursuit of 206, they had raced away to 110-2 in nine overs. However, Josh Hazlewood (4-33) came up with a superb bowling performance as RR eventually finished on 194-9.

Yashasvi Jaiswal (49 off 19) got the chase off in incredible fashion, launching the first ball from Bhuvneshwar Kumar for a six. Jaiswal and Vaibhav Suryavanshi (16 off 12) added 52 in 4.2 overs. The stand was broken when Bhuvneshwar knocked over Suryavanshi immediately after being slammed for a six.

Jaiswal fell one short of his fifty. He whacked Hazlewood for 4,4,6 in the last over of the powerplay, but then miscued a pull towards midwicket. Stand-in skipper Riyan Parag (22 off 10) played a good cameo before top-edging the first ball from Krunal Pandya (2-31) while attempting a slog sweep. Nitish Rana (28 off 22) also failed to convert a start as he was caught at short fine leg off Krunal.

Shimron Hetmyer (11) nicked a short of length delivery from Hazlewood to the keeper, but Dhruv Jurel (47 off 34) brought RR back into the contest as 22 came off the 18th over bowled by Bhuvneshwar. With 18 needed off 12, Hazlewood bowled a sensational over, dismissing Jurel and Jofra Archer (0) off consecutive deliveries. He conceded only one run to seal RR's fate.

Kohli, Padikkal shine again for RCB with the bat

Sent into bat, RCB yet again got off to a solid start as Virat Kohli (70 off 42) and Phil Salt (26 off 23) added 61 in 6.4 overs. After Salt perished to Wanindu Hasaranga, the in-form pair of Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal (50 off 27) added 95 for the second wicket.

Kohli struck eight fours and two sixes in his sublime knock before being dismissed by Archer for the first time in T20s - he chipped a simple catch to cover. Padikkal slammed four fours and three sixes and fell immediately after reaching his fifty, caught at mid-off off a slower ball from Sandeep Sharma. Cameos from Tim David (23 off 15) and Jitesh Sharma (20* off 10) took Bengaluru past 200.

RCB vs RR: Who won Player of the Match in yesterday's IPL 2025 match?

Kohli and Padikkal scored impactful half-centuries for RCB yet again. With the ball, Hazlewood was outstanding, while Krunal again impressed with 2-31.

For RR, pacer Sandeep claimed two wickets. In the chase, Jaiswal top-scored with 49, while Jurel contributed 47.

Hazlewood was named Player of the Match for his game-changing effort.

