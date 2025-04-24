RCB vs RR, IPL 2025: Toss result and playing 11s for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are taking on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match number 42 of IPL 2025 at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. RCB are in fourth position in the points table, with 10 points from eight games. However, they are yet to win a match at home in IPL 2025. On the other hand, RR have only four points from eight matches.

Ad

Bengaluru got the better of Punjab Kings (PBKS) by seven wickets in their previous match in Mullanpur. Bowling first, they came up with a clinical effort to restrict PBKS to 157-6 as Krunal Pandya and Suyash Sharma claimed two wickets each. In the chase, RCB got home in 18.5 overs as Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal struck excellent half-centuries.

Rajasthan are on a four-match losing streak. In their previous clash, they suffered a two-run loss against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Bowling first, RR conceded 180-5. In the chase, Rajasthan were well placed at 94-1 in the 10th over. However, they suffered another batting meltdown to finish on 178-5.

Ad

Trending

Today's RCB vs RR toss result

RR have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Riyan Parag said:

“It is usually the case here. Chasing is a bit better. But today the wicket felt a bit sticky when I touched it.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Rajasthan have made one change - Maheesh Theekshana is out and Fazalhaq Farooqi comes in. Bengaluru are going in with the same team.

RCB vs RR - Today's match playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Rajat Patidar (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Jitesh Sharma (w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal

RCB Impact Subs: Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage

Ad

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag (c), Dhruv Jurel (w), Shubham Dubey, Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma

RR Impact Subs: Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Kunal Singh Rathore, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya

Today's RCB vs RR pitch report

“This surface looks a lot dryer than what it seemed like the other night against Punjab Kings. There were tufts of grass that night. Today, it looks a lot barer, so should be better to bat on. This pitch has had the best support for the quicks, certainly in terms of bounce. It's been a bit two-paced, but the surface today looks much better.” - Eoin Morgan and Simon Katich

Ad

Today's RCB vs RR match players list

Royal Challengers Bengaluru squad: Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Manoj Bhandage, Rasikh Dar Salam, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh, Liam Livingstone, Lungi Ngidi, Nuwan Thushara, Swastik Chikara, Mohit Rathee, Abhinandan Singh

Expand Tweet

Ad

Rajasthan Royals squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Riyan Parag (c), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Nitish Rana, Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Sandeep Sharma, Kumar Kartikeya, Shubham Dubey, Akash Madhwal, Tushar Deshpande, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Kunal Singh Rathore, Kwena Maphaka, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Ashok Sharma

RCB vs RR - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Michael Gough, Ulhas Gandhe

TV umpire: Virender Sharma

Match Referee: Rajiv Seth

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More