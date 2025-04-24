RCB vs RR, IPL 2025: Toss result and playing 11s for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are taking on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match number 42 of IPL 2025 at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. RCB are in fourth position in the points table, with 10 points from eight games. However, they are yet to win a match at home in IPL 2025. On the other hand, RR have only four points from eight matches.
Bengaluru got the better of Punjab Kings (PBKS) by seven wickets in their previous match in Mullanpur. Bowling first, they came up with a clinical effort to restrict PBKS to 157-6 as Krunal Pandya and Suyash Sharma claimed two wickets each. In the chase, RCB got home in 18.5 overs as Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal struck excellent half-centuries.
Rajasthan are on a four-match losing streak. In their previous clash, they suffered a two-run loss against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Bowling first, RR conceded 180-5. In the chase, Rajasthan were well placed at 94-1 in the 10th over. However, they suffered another batting meltdown to finish on 178-5.
Today's RCB vs RR toss result
RR have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Riyan Parag said:
“It is usually the case here. Chasing is a bit better. But today the wicket felt a bit sticky when I touched it.”
Rajasthan have made one change - Maheesh Theekshana is out and Fazalhaq Farooqi comes in. Bengaluru are going in with the same team.
RCB vs RR - Today's match playing XIs
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Rajat Patidar (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Jitesh Sharma (w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal
RCB Impact Subs: Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage
Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag (c), Dhruv Jurel (w), Shubham Dubey, Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma
RR Impact Subs: Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Kunal Singh Rathore, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya
Today's RCB vs RR pitch report
“This surface looks a lot dryer than what it seemed like the other night against Punjab Kings. There were tufts of grass that night. Today, it looks a lot barer, so should be better to bat on. This pitch has had the best support for the quicks, certainly in terms of bounce. It's been a bit two-paced, but the surface today looks much better.” - Eoin Morgan and Simon Katich
Today's RCB vs RR match players list
Royal Challengers Bengaluru squad: Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Manoj Bhandage, Rasikh Dar Salam, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh, Liam Livingstone, Lungi Ngidi, Nuwan Thushara, Swastik Chikara, Mohit Rathee, Abhinandan Singh
Rajasthan Royals squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Riyan Parag (c), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Nitish Rana, Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Sandeep Sharma, Kumar Kartikeya, Shubham Dubey, Akash Madhwal, Tushar Deshpande, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Kunal Singh Rathore, Kwena Maphaka, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Ashok Sharma
RCB vs RR - Today's match umpires
On-field umpires: Michael Gough, Ulhas Gandhe
TV umpire: Virender Sharma
Match Referee: Rajiv Seth
