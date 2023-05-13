"Really insightful" - Joe Root on speaking to Brian Lara about batting

England and Rajasthan Royals (RR) batter Joe Root stated that the IPL 2023 stint has kept him in good stead for the summer, especially with the Ashes on the horizon. He disclosed that productive conversations with former players and coaches about batting in Tests have benefitted him.

Root's form will arguably be critical if England are to regain the Ashes this summer. The Yorkshire batter failed to score a hundred in the last two Ashes series but managed four fifties in 10 innings the previous time Australia visited England.

Speaking to Mirror Sport, Root revealed having a chat with SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) coach Brian Lara and reckons he is at a stage where it's about picking people's brains and developing his game.

The 32-year-old claimed that the advice he has received from some of the legends has been invaluable. Root explained:

"I spoke with Brian Lara about batting for a few hours which was really insightful. At this stage of my career and where I am as a player, I feel like that is where I am going to learn the most, by picking people’s brains and thinking about what I can add to my own game and taking it forward into the next few years.

"You come here and try to develop parts of your white ball game and to be around T20 cricket has been amazing, but to get the chance to speak about Test cricket with Lara and Kumar Sangakkara and other current players is invaluable."

Root, who is yet to bat in IPL 2023, is also on the verge of crossing a significant landmark in Test cricket. With 10948 runs to his name, he needs only 52 more to become the second English batter after Sir Alastair Cook to cross the 11000-run mark in the longest version.

"I'll make sure I’m ready to go for that Test match" - Joe Root on the one-off match against Ireland

Root further suggested that playing for England holds priority over his IPL commitments and that he will be ready to face Ireland in a one-off home Test ahead of the Ashes. He explained:

"Even if we get to the final, I will still be back in time for the Ireland Test. I’m very much keen to play that game and I don’t ever want to miss Test cricket. I'll make sure I’m ready to go for that Test match and I’m excited about trying to put the things I’ve talked about into my performances.

"If you ask me, batting is batting and the best batters in the world, regardless of the format, play the situation in front of them better than anyone else consistently well, and that is it."

England will face Ireland at Lord's, starting June 1.

