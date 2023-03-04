Record Alert! Yashasvi Jaiswal scripts history, becomes first player in Irani Cup to hit double century and ton in same game

Mumbai batter Yashasvi Jaiswal once again shone for the Rest of India on Day 4 of the ongoing Irani Trophy game against Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, March 4.

The southpaw became the first batter to hit a double century and a ton in the same game of the Irani Cup and 11th player overall to achieve the feat in first-class cricket.

Jaiswal scored 213 runs in the first innings and then remained unbeaten after century. He also became the second batter to score over 300 runs in an Irani Cup match.

For the uninitiated, the 21-year-old recently scored 146 for India A against Bangladesh A in November. He followed it up with 162 runs for Mumbai against Hyderabad in December.

As far as the match is concerned, ROI scored 484 in 121.3 overs following Jasiwal’s double hundred and Abhimanyu Easwaran’s 154.

For MP, Avesh Khan scalped four wickets, while Anubhav Agarwal and Kumar Kartikeya scalped a couple each. Ankit Kushwah also picked one wicket.

In response, MP were bundled out for 294 in 112.5 overs. Yash Dubey shone with 109 off 258 balls.

For ROI, Pulkit Narang scalped four wickets, while Navdeep Saini bagged three. Mukesh Kumar and Saurabh Kumar settled for two and one wicket, respectively.

In their second innings, the ROI were 201/7 at Lunch on Day 4, with a lead of 391. Yashasvi Jaiswal was batting on an unbeaten 121.

Yashasvi Jaiswal retained by Rajasthan Royals for IPL 2023

Yashasvi Jaiswal has been retained by the Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals (RR) for IPL 2023. Last year, he scored 258 runs in 10 games at a strike rate of 132.99 as RR finished as runner-up. So far, he has amassed 547 runs in 23 games, including three half-centuries.

He will now look for another breakthrough season in his bid to earn a place in the Team India squad.

