"Reece Topley is an absolute steal" - Wasim Jaffer rates RCB's IPL 2023 Auction strategy out of 10

Wasim Jaffer has lauded the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for the signings they made at the IPL 2023 auction. The former Indian cricketer feels that the Royal Challengers Bangalore have a strong group of 12-13 cricketers for the upcoming season.

Royal Challengers Bangalore retained a majority of their players ahead of the 2023 auction. They filled up the few vacant spots in their squad by signing Reece Topley, Will Jacks and five uncapped Indian players.

Reviewing Royal Challengers Bangalore's performance at IPL 2023 auction in a chat with ESPNCricinfo, Jaffer said:

"I think they've got a very good 12 or 13 before the auction, and I think Reece Topley, he is absolutely a steal for them. Will Jacks again, a pretty good buy. So I would give them 8 out of 10."

Will Jacks was the most expensive signing made by Royal Challengers Bangalore at this year's auction. The Bangalore-based franchise spent ₹3.2 crore to sign the England all-rounder.

"I see the strategy behind Will Jacks" - Tom Moody explains why RCB signed the England all-rounder

Former SunRisers Hyderabad coach Tom Moody was also a part of the discussion. Sharing his thoughts on RCB's decision to sign Will Jacks for ₹3.2 crore, Moody said:

"They didn't have a lot to do but what they have done has been very clever. I see the strategy behind Will Jacks. I see that they see a long-term benefit in what he can produce over time, and he is also direct cover for Maxwell. (He) does very similar work - dynamic batsman, bowls off-spin.

"So, if there's any issue with Maxwell, they've got that cover perfectly and they've got long-term cover."

Moody went on to praise the Bangalore-based franchise for signing England pacer Reece Topley for ₹1.5 crore. In Moody's view, RCB have a well-balanced team for IPL 2023. He concluded:

"Topley, I think they picked up for a steal at 1.5. They look like you know a very very balanced side and well organized."

