Reece Topley travels with RCB squad to Kolkata for KKR clash despite injury; unlikely to be in the playing XI - Reports

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) pace bowler Reece Topley has reportedly traveled with the squad to Kolkata for their upcoming clash in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). The Faf du Plessis-led side are slated to face the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their first away game of the campaign on Thursday, April 6.

Topley sustained an unfortunate injury during RCB's season opener against the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday, April 2. The English pacer appeared to have dislocated his shoulder while attempting to stop the ball and was taken off the field immediately.

He did not partake in the game after that, and while RCB Director of Cricket Mike Hesson confirmed that his shoulder was dislocated, the franchise are yet to disclose the extent of the injury. The left-arm seamer was taken for scans during the match itself.

According to a report by the Times of India, while Topley will be traveling with the RCB squad, he is not expected to be part of the playing XI nor take the field as an impact player.

RCB fretting over the availability of their overseas stars including Topley

The latest injury case will have RCB looking for options, given that Topley was a replacement for Josh Hazlewood in the playing XI as their primary overseas seamer. The Australian bowler is likely to miss the first half of the campaign due to an achilles issue that ruled him out of the India tour in February.

Mike Hesson shared the details of Tolpey's injury following RCB's eight-wicket win over MI, he told RCB Game Day:

“Unfortunately his knee dug into the ground and he landed on his shoulder and dislocated it. It was lucky enough (for us) that the doctors were able to pop it back in,” Hesson told RCB’s YouTube channel after the team’s win on Sunday."

He continued:

“He is off to have a scan at the moment. We hope that the initial reports come back nicely and Reece can join us. (But) if not then we will have to see what happens, but hopefully, he is alright.”

RCB had already endured an overseas casualty in Will Jacks prior to the season itself. The 2023 mini-auction acquisition was ruled out due to injury and was replaced by New Zealand's Michael Bracewell.

