"Regular humans just cannot compete with god's favorite child"- Top 10 funny memes after SRH's thumping win vs RR Qualifier 2 of IPL 2024

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) beat Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 36 runs in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2024 on Friday (May 24) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. After a sensational start to the season, RR's performances nosedived in the last phase and concluded tonight with a dismal loss.

After being asked to bat first, SRH notched up a respectable total of 175/9 in 20 overs on a slow surface. Heinrich Klaasen (50) hit a sensible half-century and anchored the innings for Sunrisers. Rahul Tripathi (37) and Travis Head (34) chipped in with handy contributions. Trent Boult and Avesh Khan scalped three wickets each for RR in the bowling department.

In reply, Yashasvi Jaiswal played a brilliant knock of 42 (21) to keep his side in the hunt even though wickets kept falling at the other end. Shahbaz Ahmed dismissed him in the eighth over to derail the Royals' chase.

Abhishek Sharma and Shahbaz then put on a tight leash on the scoring rate with wonderful spin bowling to put SRH in the driver's seat in the contest. Dhruv Jurel fought valiantly with a brisk knock of 56 (35), but the target eventually proved out of reach.

Fans on social media enjoyed the IPL 2024 match between SRH and RR on Friday night. They expressed their reactions by sharing hilarious memes on social media platforms like X and Instagram.

Here are some of the best memes related to the game:

"To be honest, we have had some brilliant games"- Sanju Samson on RR's performance in IPL 2024 after the loss against SRH in Qualifier 2

After the conclusion of the match, RR skipper Sanju Samson reflected on his team's campaign in IPL 2024 and said:

"To be honest, we have had some brilliant games. Not just this season but in the last three or four years. We have found some great talent for the country. Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel - all of them are looking exciting, not just for RR but also for India."

He also spoke about Sandeep Sharma and said:

"I am very happy for him. By not being picked at the auctions to come in as a replacement, he has definitely delivered."

On the IPL 2024 final, Samson added:

"These conditions suits both of them. The way SRH bats in the powerplay, they can take the game away. The way KKR have played, they look exciting. It should be a great game and that is what the IPL has been giving us for 16-17 years."

Sunrisers Hyderabad will lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the summit clash of IPL 2024 on Sunday (May 26) at the same venue.

