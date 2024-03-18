"Rinku Singh is in red-hot form" - Aakash Chopra on KKR's strengths heading into IPL 2024

Aakash Chopra reckons the Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) Indian batting, including the 'red-hot' Rinku Singh, is one of their strengths heading into IPL 2024.

Rinku (474), Nitish Rana (413) and Venkatesh Iyer (404) were the Kolkata-based franchise's top run-getters in IPL 2023. Their Indian batting has been further bolstered by the return of Shreyas Iyer, who missed the last edition of the prestigious league due to a back injury.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra picked the Kolkata Knight Riders' Indian batting as one of their positives ahead of IPL 2024.

"The first strength you see is the Indian batting contingent. They have Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana and Rinku Singh. Just think about it, four good Indian players who have all played for India," he said (7:10).

"Rinku Singh is in red-hot form. Shreyas Iyer is on a comeback trail. Venkatesh Iyer was also playing decently, he played well last year too, and Nitish Rana is a very good player. So that makes it four Indian batters," the former India opener added.

Chopra noted that KKR could choose between Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Phil Salt as the overseas batter in their playing XI based on the pitch.

"That's their biggest strength because if you prepare even slightly turning pitches, you need a batting lineup that plays spin well. If it's a turning pitch, they might play Rahmanullah Gurbaz. If it's a flat pitch, they might play Phil Salt," he stated.

Chopra added that KKR also have Andre Russell in the lower-middle order. However, he acknowledged that the Jamaican all-rounder is no longer the two-time champions' protagonist, claiming Rinku Singh has taken over that role.

"The spin department is excellent" - Aakash Chopra on KKR's other strength

Varun Chakaravarthy was KKR's highest wicket-taker in IPL 2023. [P/C: iplt20.com

Aakash Chopra chose the Kolkata Knight Riders' spin-bowling depth as their other strength.

"So the Indian batting core is very good and the same is the case with the spinners. The spin department is excellent. You have Sunil Narine, Varun Chakaravarthy, Suyash Sharma and Anukul Roy," he observed (8:25).

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that his former franchise has variety in the spin-bowling department.

"You have four good spinners, in whom all options are available. You have a leg-spinner in the form of Suyash, a mystery spinner in the form of Varun, Sunil Narine - another off-spinner or mystery spinner, and then you have got Anukul Roy, who can give you left-arm spin," Chopra elaborated.

Chopra noted that KKR also have Mujeeb Ur Rahman in their spin-bowling contingent. He opined that the Afghanistan spinner can be included in the playing XI at Sunil Narine's expense whenever required.

