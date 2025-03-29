Rinku Singh shows off his football skills at a practice session ahead of KKR vs MI IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Rinku Singh showed off his football skills at a recent practice session ahead of their upcoming IPL 2025 match against the Mumbai Indians (MI). The Wankhede Stadium will host the match on Monday (March 31).

KKR started the new season with a dismal seven-wicket loss against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the curtain-raiser. However, they came back well in the next match, securing a commanding eight-wicket win over the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Guwahati.

Rinku Singh suffered a batting failure in the match against RCB, scoring only 12 (10) after coming in at four down when KKR had scored 125 runs in 12.1 overs. He did not get a chance to bat in the next game. He will be eager to perform well with the bat in the upcoming games and produce match-winning performances for his team.

The Kolkata franchise gave a glimpse of Rinku Singh's football skills during a practice session at the Wankhede Stadium through a video on their official Instagram handle. The post was captioned:

"Rinku (crossed out) Messi Singh in the house Rinku Singh | #TATAIPL2025 | #MIvKKR"

KKR's schedule for the remaining games in IPL 2025 (All timings are in IST)

March 31: Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai, 7:30 PM

April 3: Kolkata Knight Riders vs SunRisers Hyderabad in Kolkata, 7:30 PM

April 6: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants in Kolkata, 3:30 PM

April 11: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Chennai, 7:30 PM

April 15: Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Mullanpur, 7:30 PM

April 21: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans in Kolkata, 7:30 PM

April 26: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings in Kolkata, 7:30 PM

April 29: Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Delhi, 7:30 PM

May 4: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals in Kolkata, 3:30 PM

May 7: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings in Kolkata, 7:30 PM

May 10: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Hyderabad, 7:30 PM

May 17: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Bengaluru, 7:30 PM

