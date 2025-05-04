Rinku Singh takes sensational diving catch as Moeen Ali dismisses Yashasvi Jaiswal for 34 in KKR vs RR IPL 2025 match

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Rinku Singh took a sensational diving catch to halt Yashasvi Jaiswal's onslaught in the IPL 2025 game against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Eden Gardens on Sunday (May 4). The left-handed batter dived in front from the boundary line at long-on to take it fairly easily, handing Moeen Ali his second wicket of the innings. It ended Jaiswal's innings at 34 runs off 21 balls.

The dismissal occurred in the seventh over of the innings as Knight Riders skipper Ajinkya Rahane brought on Moeen for his second. The former England all-rounder had struck in his very first over to see the back of debutant Kunal Rathore and forced Jaiswal to go across the line. However, the left-handed batter had mistimed it and Rinku ran in and took a low catch comfortably.

Jaiswal had taken Varun Chakaravarthy and Harshit Rana to the cleaners in the previous two overs, notably hammering the latter for three consecutive boundaries, dominating the defending champions despite the Royals losing two early wickets.

Rinku Singh had earlier chipped in with a cameo of 19 to lift Kolkata Knight Riders to 206 in 20 overs

Meanwhile, Rinku Singh hammered 19 off the six deliveries he faced earlier in the first innings, helping the Knight Riders finish strongly with a total of 206/4.

Although the Knight Riders dismissed Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Kunal Rathore cheaply, the partnership between Jaiswal and Riyan Parag gave them the much-needed impetus. Nevertheless, Varun Chakaravarthy pegged them back with back-to-back strikes in the same over, castling Dhruv Jurel and Wanindu Hasaranga.

However, Parag roared back by getting to his half-century only in 27 deliveries and soon after clobbered Moeen Ali for five sixes in an over. Unfortunately, the Royals captain missed out on a well-deserved hundred by five runs. It came down to 22 required off the final six deliveries and Shubam Dubey smashed 14 runs off three balls after the first two went only for three runs.

However, Kolkata held their nerve to seal a one-run win as Dubey failed to complete the required three runs off the last ball.

