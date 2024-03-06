Rishabh Pant enjoys playing arcade video games with Shikhar Dhawan

Team India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant recently enjoyed playing arcade video games in the company of Shikhar Dhawan. It has been more than one year since Pant has been sidelined due to the serious injuries he sustained during a car accident in December 2022.

Pant received medical treatment and then worked hard in rehabilitation at the NCA in Bengaluru throughout 2023 but could not regain his fitness for the ODI World Cup. He is now slated to make his much-awaited comeback by captaining the Delhi Capitals (DC) side in the upcoming IPL 2024.

Pant's former DC teammate and current Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain, Shikhar Dhawan, has been out of favor with the Indian team over the past couple of years since the rise in stocks of Shubman Gill.

Rishabh Pant took to his official Instagram handle and shared a small video on his story to give fans a glimpse of his fun gaming session with Shikhar Dhawan.

You can watch Pant's story by clicking here.

Rishabh Pant-led DC will begin their IPL 2024 campaign with a clash against PBKS on March 23

Delhi Capitals endured a tough run last season, finishing ninth in the points table under the leadership of David Warner. They will be eager to put on a much-improved performance in IPL 2024, bolstered by the return of their regular skipper, Rishabh Pant.

Here is the schedule for the first five matches of DC in IPL 2024 (all times in IST):

March 23: Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali, 3:30 PM

March 28: Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, 7:30 PM

March 31: Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, 7:30 PM

April 3: Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, 7:30 PM

April 7: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 7:30 PM

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App