Rishabh Pant hilariously falls over while chasing a wide ball from Krunal Pandya in LSG vs RCB IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Lucknow Super Giants' (LSG) captain Rishabh Pant hilariously fell over while trying to chase a wide ball from Krunal Pandya during the IPL 2025 match against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Tuesday at the Ekana Stadium. The left-handed batter's body was in the air for a bit, but he protected himself from being stumped.
The incident occurred on the second delivery of the 13th over of the innings as Pant went across to cut the short wide ball. The 27-year-old failed to get any bat on it and fell over. Jitesh Sharma, stationed behind the stumps, half appealed after dislodging the bails and the Super Giants' captain poked fun at him moments later.
Jitesh opted to field first after winning the toss in a crucial match for the Royal Challengers. Both sides confirmed two changes each, with Bengaluru drafting in Liam Livingstone for the injured Tim David, followed by Nuwan Thushara replacing Lungi Ngidi. The Super Giants brought in Matthew Breetzke, and Digvesh Rathi returned to the XI after a one-match ban.
Rishabh Pant dazzles with a 54-ball century to set RCB a massive target
The LSG captain roared back to form in their last game of the season after struggling throughout the tournament. In the 18th over of the innings, Pant launched one over extra cover for a boundary, bringing up his hundred off 54 deliveries.
The skipper finished unbeaten on 118 off 61 deliveries to propel the Super Giants to 227/3 in 20 overs. Mitchell Marsh also chipped in with a whirlwind 67 to give their side a chance to finish off their campaign with a bang. Pant and co. have also dismissed Phil Salt for 30, pegging back RCB in the run-chase.
Should RCB beat LSG, they will face Punjab Kings in Qualifier 1. A loss will lead to playing the Mumbai Indians in the Eliminator.
