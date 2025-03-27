Rishabh Pant perishes for 15 in bizarre fashion to an awkward high full toss in SRH vs LSG IPL 2025 match

Lucknow Super Giants skipper Rishabh Pant fell to a high full toss for 15 against the SunRisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2025 on Thursday at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. The keeper-batter didn't seem too satisfied by the third umpire's decision as he had to walk away just when he seemed to be teeing off.

The dismissal occurred in the 15th over of the innings sent down by Harshal Patel. the right-arm seamer delivered a high full-toss and the left-hander edged it to Mohammed Shami at short third. The on-field umpires immediately sent it upstairs. On replays, the third umpire concluded that Pant was standing outside the crease; hence, the ball was below the waist.

The Super Giants had clattered an eye-catching slog sweep for a six off Simarjeet Singh's bowling but couldn't stay till the end to see their side over the line. However, it didn't stop his side from winning the game comfortably by five wickets in 16.1 overs. After Shardul Thakur's four-for restricted the SunRisers to 190/9, Nicholas Pooran (70) and Mitchell Marsh (52) struck explosive half-centuries to hammer the SunRisers.

"We don't want to get too high after winning and too low after losing" - Rishabh Pant

With the Super Giants coming off a stunning defeat to the Capitals, Pant acknowledged that the win has come as a significant relief. However, he added that he doesn't wish to focus on the uncontrollables moving forward. The southpaw said at the post-match presentation:

"Definitely a big relief, but as a team we talk about the process. We don't want to get too high after winning and too low after losing, taking it one match at a time. It was a big concern, but as a team we don't want to focus on uncontrollables. Like my mentor said, focus on controllables."

Shardul earned the Player of the Match award for his four-for. The Super Giants will next face the Punjab Kings on April 1st in Lucknow.

