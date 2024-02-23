Rishabh Pant to play only as batter for 1st half of IPL 2024

Delhi Capitals' owner Parth Jindal has said that skipper Rishabh Pant will not keep wickets for the first half of IPL 2024, which entails seven games. Jindal asserted his confidence in the keeper-batter's match fitness, saying that he was looking good.

After Pant suffered a life-threatening accident in December 2022, the Delhi-born cricketer has made notable progress. The youngster played a few practice matches in Alur and posted an Instagram video of his keeping. Pant's return will significantly boost the Capitals.

Speaking to ESPN Cricinfo, here's what the franchise owner said:

"Rishabh is batting. He's running. He has started his wicketkeeping. He is likely to be fully fit for the IPL. I am expecting Rishabh to play IPL and he will lead from match one. First seven games, we are going to play him only as a batter and depending on how his body reacts, we will take a call for the rest of the IPL."

With Andre Nortje missing several recent matches due to his back injury, Jindal said the Proteas pacer is good to go for their opening game.

"He's fit. Right now, he is bowing at 80% intensity. Next week, he will bowl at 100%. He's going to make his comeback in the IPL. He is going to join our camp and should be good to go for our first game," Jindal said.

Since joining the Capitals in 2020, Nortje has been a regular member of their side. He has taken 53 wickets for the franchise, including 22 in the 2020 edition at 23.27. Nevertheless, Nortje missed important tournaments like the 2023 World Cup, SA20, and the multi-format series against India.

"Balance of the team is a lot better with Rishabh Pant coming back" - Parth Jindal

Mitchell Marsh bowling. (Credits: Getty)

Jindal added he is excited to see the likes of Tristan Stubbs and Mitchell Marsh perform in the lucrative league, saying:

"We feel very confident, the balance of the team is a lot better with Rishabh Pant coming back in. We have a very good squad and a lot of options with players like Tristan Stubbs, who had a phenomenal SA20. and Mitch Marsh becoming captain of Australia's T20I team."

The Capitals will play their first match of IPL 2024 on March 23 against Punjab Kings in Mohali.

