Rishabh Pant plays an incredible helicopter shot in LSG practice ahead of IPL 2025 [Watch]

India wicketkeeper-batter and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper Rishabh Pant was seen at his aggressive best in the nets, with the batter playing an incredible helicopter shot. LSG play their tournament opener against the Delhi Capitals on Monday, March 24.

A couple of months ago, Pant was announced as the skipper of the Lucknow Super Giants, with the side managing to acquire his services for a record-breaking bid of ₹27 crore. Post the 2025 Champions Trophy, Pant has linked up with the side and has been a regular in the practice sessions. He even attended the Captains Meet on March 20, calling himself one of three LSG players to watch out for.

LSG posted a video of Pant playing the helicopter shot on their official X account.

Rishabh Pant will be hoping to lead the Lucknow Super Giants to their first IPL title

Lucknow Super Giants will be aiming to win their first trophy since their introduction to the league - Source: Getty

It has been a case of 'so near yet so far' for the Lucknow Super Giants, who have been pretty impressive in their short IPL history. Since their introduction to the league in 2022, the Lucknow-based franchise has made it to the playoffs twice — in their debut season and in 2023. However, they fell short in the last season, finishing seventh on the points table among 10 teams.

Lucknow was aggressive in the auction and bid hard for a few players. They managed to retain Nicholas Pooran, Ravi Bishnoi, and Mayank Yadav as capped players while retaining Ayush Badoni and Mohsin Khan as uncapped players. Along with Rishabh Pant, the franchise spent big on David Miller, Avesh Khan, and Akash Deep during the mega auction held in Jeddah in November last year.

