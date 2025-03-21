IPL franchise skipper cheekily picks himself as one of the three players to watch out for from his team

India wicketkeeper and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper Rishabh Pant cheekily picked himself as one of the three players to watch out from LSG this season. The video of the same was uploaded by IPL on their official website.

Ad

The captains of all 10 teams were asked to name three players from their teams to watch out for. Pant, staying true to his lively self, mentioned himself as one of them. He said:

"I think first it will be Mitchell Marsh, second will be David Miller and third will be me (smiles)."

Sanju Samson, skipper of Rajasthan Royals, said that 13-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi was one to watch out for from his team, with the teenage prodigy being termed a wonder kid. He also mentioned Tushar Deshpande and added that fellow wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel was quite pumped up for the season.

Ad

Trending

Take a look at the video below by clicking here.

"To play aggressively, that is the mantra to winning the IPL" - RCB skipper mentions his mantra to winning the IPL

When asked about his team's mantra for winning the IPL, Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad said that a side needed to be consistent. RCB skipper Rajat Patidar replied by saying:

Ad

"Aggressive. To play aggressively, I think that is the mantra to winning the IPL."

Former skipper of the defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders and current Punjab Kings captain, Shreyas Iyer, had the following to say:

"There is no particular mantra, everyone has their own set of ideas and plans. It is all about executing it at the given point and trusting your abilities."

The 18th season of IPL kicks off on March 22, at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the season opener.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback