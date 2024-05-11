Rishabh Pant suspended for RCB vs DC IPL 2024 match and fined 30 lakh for 3rd over rate offense

Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper Rishabh Pant will miss the upcoming crucial away encounter against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) after being handed a one-match ban over slow-over rate charges. Pant was found to have maintained a slow over rate for the third time in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) during Match 56 against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday.

DC had won the high-scoring thriller against the then-league leaders to remain alive in the race for the playoffs.

DC's earlier offenses regarding slow over rate came during the team's 'home' leg in Vizag, where they faced the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Pant was handed a fine of ₹12 lakh and ₹24 lakh, respectively, but was not handed a match ban.

However, following the third breach in the same season, the league have announced a fine of ₹30 lakh for Pant along with the one-game ban. Furthermore, the remaining DC playing members have also incurred a fine of ₹12 Lakh or 50 percent of their match fees, whichever figure is lesser.

A statement was released on iplt20.com on Saturday, May 11, confirming the punishments levied on Pant and other DC players.

"Mr Rishabh Pant, Captain, Delhi Capitals has been fined has been fined and suspended for one match for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct after his team maintained a slow over-rate during Match 56 of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 against Rajasthan Royals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi on May 07, 2024," the statement read.

"As it was his team’s third offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Rishabh Pant was fined INR 30 Lac and suspended for one match. The rest of the members of the Playing XI, including the Impact Player, were each individually fined either INR 12 Lac or 50 per cent of their respective match fees, whichever is lesser," the statement continued.

"As per Article 8 of the IPL Code of Conduct, the Delhi Capitals filed an appeal challenging the ruling of the Match Referee. Following this, the appeal was referred to the BCCI Ombudsman for review. The Ombudsman conducted a virtual hearing and affirmed that the decision of the Match Referee remains final and binding," the statement concluded.

Delhi Capitals (DC) are scheduled to face the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in a do-or-die clash at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday, May 12.

Rishabh Pant was fined for maintaining a slow over rate in IPL 2022 as well

The wicket-keeper batter has had trouble setting things in order in time amid the ever-increasing restrictions with respect to the overall playing time. To make matters worse, the mismanagement also leads to an in-field penalty where one fielder has to be called up inside the circle from the deep.

Even in IPL 2022, when he was relatively new to captaincy, he was fined INR 12 Lakh for maintaining a slow over rate in DC's six-wicket loss to the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

In Pant's absence, DC will likely turn to Axar Patel for captaincy. Mitchell Marsh and David Warner are credible names in the squad in terms of leadership, but both are currently dealing with injuries. DC were led by Warner for the entire 2023 season as well.

