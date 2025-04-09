Riyan Parag argues with umpire after contentious dismissal in GT vs RR IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Rajasthan Royals' all-rounder Riyan Parag expressed his frustration after being controversially given out in the IPL 2025 game against the Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The Assam-born cricketer was seen arguing with the umpire before walking back to the pavilion as he seemingly thought the bat was hitting the ground.

The dismissal occurred in the seventh over of the innings on Wednesday. Parag was looking dangerous, having smashed three sixes in his innings of 26 until his dismissal. With left-arm seamer Kulwant Khejroliya sending down a near-yorker length delivery, the right-handed batter fiddled at it. The umpire raised his finger, assuming that the all-rounder had nicked the ball through to the keeper. The 23-year-old instantly went for the review, but the on-field umpire's call was vindicated.

Here's the dismissal video:

The scalp from Khejroliya broke the 48-run partnership between him and captain Sanju Samson, giving the Gujarat Titans a needed respite.

Riyan Parag played a vital cameo in Rajasthan Royals' victory over the Punjab Kings

Riyan Parag. (Image Credits: Getty)

After three sedate IPL matches, the youngster found some form in the away game against the Punjab Kings at the Maharaja Yadavindra Stadium in Mullanpur. The Assam-born cricketer crafted a vital cameo of 43 off 25 deliveries with three fours and as many sixes to help their side reach 205/4. The inaugural IPL champions eventually won by 50 runs, registering their second consecutive triumph this year.

As far as the match against the Titans goes, Samson had earlier selected to field first by winning the toss. Although Jofra Archer's thunderbolt got the better of Shubman Gill cheaply, B Sai Sudharsan played aggressively but also took calculated risks, clobbering 82 off 53 deliveries. Jos Buttler (36), Shahrukh Khan (36) and Rahul Tewatia (24*) also made vital contributions to the cause, lifting the hosts to 217/6 in 20 overs.

Among the Royals batters, only Parag, Samson, and Shimron Hetmyer managed to reach double figures and eventually won by 58 runs. Prasidh Krishna finished as the pick of the bowlers with figures of 4-0-24-3.

