Riyan Parag clicks picture with Guwahati ground staff and throws phone back to them after RR vs CSK IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Rajasthan Royals (RR) stand-in captain Riyan Parag took a picture with the ground staff after the conclusion of the IPL 2025 match against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). It was a memorable game for Parag, as RR bagged their first win in his captaincy at his home ground, the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

The Assam all-rounder has led the Royals team in their first three matches of the season as regular captain Sanju Samson did not recover completely from a finger injury.

A user on X posted a video on social media to give fans a glimpse of Riyan Parag interacting with the ground staff after Sunday's match. In the clip, he could be seen clicking a picture with the ground staff and then throwing the phone back to them while walking away.

You can watch the incident in the video below:

"Feels good, took a lot of time" - Riyan Parag after RR's six-run win vs CSK in the IPL 2025 match in Guwahati

At the post-match presentation, Riyan Parag expressed satisfaction after RR opened their account in the IPL 2025 points table with a win against CSK following two losses in their previous games.

Reviewing his team's performance, Parag said: (via Cricbuzz)

"Feels good, took a lot of time. It was two games but felt long. Felt we were 20 short. We were going well in the middle overs but lost a couple of quick wickets. But we bowled very well. The bowlers stepped up and executed our collective plans."

He continued:

"We have had two tough games, going for 280 and then not being able to defend around 180 in the second game. Luckily had a few options in this game, me and Nitish were also there. Just did what felt instinctive as a captain today. Fielding makes up for the 20 runs that we were short. We have been working with Dishant Yagnik, our fielding coach. So it shows.

RR will next face Punjab Kings (PBKS) in IPL 2025 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur on Saturday (April 5).

