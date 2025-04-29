Riyan Parag’s mom applauds Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s century in RR vs GT IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Rajasthan Royals (RR) stand-in skipper Riyan Parag's mom was among the many cheering for young Vaibhav Sooryavanshi from the stands after his heroics. The 14-year-old took the IPL by storm with his breathtaking century against Gujarat Titans (GT) on Monday, April 28.

As the youngster slammed a brilliant century, Parag's mom, who was watching from the stands, applauded Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. She was seen chanting his name and clapping enthusiastically along with others present around her.

It was a pleasing sight as the RR stand-in skipper's mother cheered for his young teammate, who played an innings of a lifetime at such a tender age.

Watch the video of the moment posted by Rajasthan Royals on X (Twitter) below -

The youngster has had a dream start to his IPL career. In just three games, he has scored 151 runs at an average of 50.33 and a strike-rate of 215.71 with a century to his name.

RR next face five-time champions Mumbai Indians at home on Thursday, May 1.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's stellar ton helps RR snap losing streak

Before their recent clash against Gujarat Titans at home, Rajasthan had lost five games on the bounce and were struggling to go past the finish line, particularly in three games where they came close and should have won ideally.

On Monday, batting first, GT scored a big total of 209/4 on the board. It was supposed to be a challenging task for Rajasthan as four out of their last five defeats had come when they were chasing.

However, young Vaibhav Sooryavanshi had other plans on the night. The 14-year-old began in his usual fashion and went all guns blazing in the powerplay, taking on the opposition bowlers and hitting them for fun.

He continued his carnage and batted the same way even after the powerplay, making his intentions loud and clear. His blitz, along with an equally impressive knock from Yashasvi Jaiswal at the other end, completely took the game away from GT.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashed 101 runs off just 38 balls, hitting seven fours and 11 sixes at a strike-rate of 265.79 in his blistering century, that set up a much-needed eight-wicket victory for the Royals.

