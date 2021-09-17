"Rohit Sharma has a close resemblance to MS Dhoni's brand of captaincy" - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra has highlighted that Rohit Sharma is an astute captain and compared his leadership skills to that of MS Dhoni.

Virat Kohli has decided to relinquish Team India's T20I captaincy after the upcoming T20 World Cup. Rohit Sharma is favored to be the team's skipper in the shortest format of the game.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra highlighted the similarities and differences between Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni's captaincy styles. He explained:

"Rohit Sharma has a close resemblance to MS Dhoni's brand of captaincy when you talk about his ability to read the game. Where you find them slightly different is that Dhoni allows the game to simmer at times while Rohit Sharma tries to control the game a little more."

The former India cricketer added that Rohit Sharma enjoys great camaraderie with his fellow cricketers and commands respect. Chopra elaborated:

"There is no doubt that Rohit Sharma's captaincy will be very good. The team is going to rally around him. His equation with other team members is extremely beautiful, there is a lot of respect for the captain, which should be there, for who he is and the runs that he scores."

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Rohit Sharma likely to take over the T20 captaincy, his records in T20 speaks volume, he shares great camaraderie with the team and Kohli, also respects what Rohit brings into the table as a captain. (Source - TOI) Rohit Sharma likely to take over the T20 captaincy, his records in T20 speaks volume, he shares great camaraderie with the team and Kohli, also respects what Rohit brings into the table as a captain. (Source - TOI)

Rohit Sharma seems to have a jovial nature and likes to share jokes with his teammates. His excellent man-management skills have earned plaudits from one and all.

"Rohit Sharma brings a huge amount of experience to the table" - Aakash Chopra

Rohit Sharma has captained India in 19 T20Is

Aakash Chopra feels Rohit Sharma's vast experience as a player and skipper, both for India and the Mumbai Indians, will hold him in good stead. He said:

"Rohit Sharma brings a huge amount of experience to the table. He has a clever brain, I am a fan of his brain. He reads the game very well, he is two-three steps ahead of the game."

The 43-year-old signed off by highlighting that Rohit Sharma is a master in utilizing his resources effectively. Chopra observed:

"If you see a T20 or ODI match, you will find that when the eighth over is being bowled, Rohit's brain is thinking about the 12th over. Because of that, he knows how to take full advantage of the resources."

Team India have won 15 of the 19 T20Is they have played under Rohit Sharma's leadership. The 34-year-old has also led the Mumbai Indians to a record five IPL titles.

