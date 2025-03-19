Rohit Sharma gives autograph on a fan’s art straight after MI practice session for IPL 2025 [Watch]

Team India and Mumbai Indians (MI) stalwart Rohit Sharma recently gave an autograph to a fan on his art after a practice session ahead of IPL 2025. The 37-year-old cricketer was last seen on the field during the 2025 Champions Trophy in Dubai earlier this month. Rohit won his second ICC trophy in nine months as captain, with India beating New Zealand in the final to win the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Rohit Sharma went on a family vacation to the Maldives after the Champions Trophy to rejuvenate himself after a few hectic weeks of action. After returning to Mumbai, he joined the MI camp to begin preparations for the upcoming season.

A fan posted a video on X (formerly known as Twitter) that showed a glimpse of Rohit Sharma's kind gesture off the field after an MI training session at the Wankhede Stadium. In it, the Indian captain could be seen giving an autograph on a fan's art while donning his MI training gear.

You can watch the video below:

MI will begin their IPL 2025 journey on March 23 with a clash versus CSK in Chennai

Mumbai Indians endured a dismal campaign during IPL 2024, finishing at the bottom of the points table with just four wins from 14 games. The five-time IPL champions will be optimistic about a turnaround in fortunes this season after reinforcing their squad with quality international players like Mitchell Santner and Trent Boult in addition to existing stars.

MI will commence their IPL 2025 campaign this Sunday (March 23) with a match against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Chepauk Stadium

Here is MI's complete schedule for the upcoming season (all timings are in IST):

March 23: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians in Chennai, 7:30 PM

March 29: Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians in Ahmedabad, 7:30 PM

March 31: Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai, 7:30 PM

April 4: Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians in Lucknow, 7:30 PM

April 7: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Mumbai, 7:30 PM

April 13: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians in Delhi, 7:30 PM

April 17: Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in Mumbai, 7:30 PM

April 20: Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings in Mumbai, 7:30 PM

April 23: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians in Hyderabad, 7:30 PM

April 27: Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants in Mumbai, 3:30 PM

May 1: Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians in Jaipur, 7:30 PM

May 6: Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans in Mumbai, 7:30 PM

May 11: Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians in Dharamsala, 3:30 PM

May 15: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals in Mumbai, 7:30 PM

