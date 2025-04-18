Rohit Sharma gives batting advice to Team India opener after MI vs SRH IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Mumbai Indians (MI) star Rohit Sharma was seen interacting with SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) opening batter Abhishek Sharma after the IPL 2025 match between the two sides on Thursday, April 17, at the Wankhede Stadium. In a video that has surfaced on social media, the former MI skipper can be seen using lots of hand gestures to give batting tips to the left-hander.

Both Rohit and Abhishek had off days, as the Mumbai Indians won by four wickets, registering their third victory of the tournament. Abhishek peeled 40 runs off 28 deliveries. MI captain Hardik Pandya dismissed him in his opening over (eighth of the innings), just when the southpaw looked to cut loose.

Rohit, on the other hand, started well, smashing three sixes, but eventually got out for 26 off 16 balls to a full toss from visiting skipper Pat Cummins.

Watch the interaction between the two opening batters below (via X):

The toss went in Pandya's favor, who did a brilliant job as captain to shuffle his bowlers to restrict the SunRisers to 162 on a sticky surface. Although Cummins produced a lion-hearted bowling performance (3/26), the visitors didn't have enough runs to defend.

"He is not the kind of player who thinks that I need to score 500 or 700 runs" - Virender Sehwag on Rohit Sharma

Speaking to Cricbuzz after the match, former India opener Virender Sehwag slammed Rohit Sharma for once again getting out for a low score and not realizing the need to score big. Sehwag said:

"If you look at Rohit's IPL numbers in the last 10 years, he scored more than 400 runs only once. So he is not the kind of player who thinks that I need to score 500 or 700 runs. If he thinks, he might. When he became the Indian captain, he said that he wanted to be the player who wants to cash in on the powerplay and take the chances, so he wanted to make all the sacrifices alone, but he is not considering the fact that at the end of the day when he is not performing, it is your legacy that is getting hurt."

The Mumbai Indians will next face the Chennai Super Kings on Sunday, April 20, at home.

