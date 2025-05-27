Rohit Sharma hilariously imitates Shreyas Iyer’s walk in front of him after PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Mumbai Indians (MI) opener Rohit Sharma was seen imitating Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain Shreyas Iyer following their IPL 2025 match on Monday, May 26, at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. A video of the same was shared by Mumbai Indians' official social media account.

The former Mumbai Indians skipper struggled to make an impact with the bat in what was a crucial game for them. Opening the innings with Ryan Rickelton, Rohit managed only 24 runs off 21 deliveries before perishing to Harpreet Brar. Although Suryakumar Yadav made a half-century and propelled Mumbai to 184/7, Punjab Kings hunted down the score in 18.3 overs with seven wickets to spare.

With the commanding seven-wicket victory, Punjab Kings have guaranteed themselves a top-two finish and will play Qualifier 1. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya and Co. will have to feature in the Eliminator and face a tough road to the final.

"We have been in that mindset that we have to win no matter what situation" - Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer. (Image Credits: Getty)

At the post-game presentation, Iyer credited the support staff for relentlessly backing the team through tough times and the players for sticking together even when things weren't going their way. The Mumbai-born cricketer said, as quoted by Cricbuzz:

"I personally feel everyone stepped up at the right time. We have been in that mindset that we have to win no matter what situation. Kudos to everyone and the management. Ricky has been fantastic, and for me it was about gaining the trust of every individual. And that happened by winning matches, and I personally feel we need to maintain that relationship throughout. When you are down in the dumps, it is easy to backstab each other."

Josh Inglis, who hammered 73 and shared a 109-run partnership with Priyansh Arya, received the Player of the Match award.

