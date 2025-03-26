Rohit Sharma and other MI stars enjoy water sports in Jamnagar ahead of GT vs MI IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Rohit Sharma and his Mumbai Indians (MI) teammates recently rejuvenated themselves by indulging in water sports in Jamnagar ahead of their IPL 2025 match against the Gujarat Titans (GT). The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host the game on Saturday (March 29).

The Mumbai Indians' side began their IPL 2025 campaign last Sunday with a clash against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Chepauk. They suffered a dismal four-wicket loss in the contest owing to poor batting performance.

Rohit Sharma got out for a four-ball duck. Suryakumar Yadav (29) and Tilak Varma (31) got starts but failed to convert them, which resulted in them posting a below-par 155/9 in the first innings. CSK then chased the target comfortably without much trouble.

As there was a break between their matches, the MI contingent utilized it for team bonding activities by traveling to Jamnagar before going to Ahmedabad for the upcoming encounter with GT.

MI's schedule for their remaining matches in IPL 2025 after the loss vs CSK in their season opener (All timings are in IST)

March 29: Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians in Ahmedabad, 7:30 PM

March 31: Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai, 7:30 PM

April 4: Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians in Lucknow, 7:30 PM

April 7: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Mumbai, 7:30 PM

April 13: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians in Delhi, 7:30 PM

April 17: Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in Mumbai, 7:30 PM

April 20: Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings in Mumbai, 7:30 PM

April 23: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians in Hyderabad, 7:30 PM

April 27: Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants in Mumbai, 3:30 PM

May 1: Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians in Jaipur, 7:30 PM

May 6: Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans in Mumbai, 7:30 PM

May 11: Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians in Dharamsala, 3:30 PM

May 15: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals in Mumbai, 7:30 PM

