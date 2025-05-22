Rohit Sharma & Nita Ambani take a lap of honor around Wankhede Stadium after MI vs DC IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Mumbai Indians' (MI) star batter Rohit Sharma and team owner Nita Ambani took a lap of honor at the Wankhede Stadium after their IPL 2025 match against the Delhi Capitals (DC). The two teams faced each other on Wednesday, May 21, with MI winning and sealing their playoff spot while eliminating DC. This was the last IPL 2025 match in Mumbai.

Ad

During the lap of honor, Rohit had a tennis racket in his hand with which he hit a few tennis balls into the stands for the fans present, and also waved at them.

The two were surrounded by security as they walked while interacting with each other. In a video that has surfaced on social media, Rohit Sharma can be seen in his full MI playing kit, while Nita Ambani can be seen in her white, blue, and pink MI shirt.

Ad

Trending

Watch the video of the same posted by a user on X (formerly Twitter) below -

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Mumbai Indians beat the Delhi Capitals by 59 runs. With the win, they also secured their playoff berth, becoming the fourth and final team to qualify. Delhi have officially exited the playoff race. However, both teams have one league game each remaining.

A look at Rohit Sharma's IPL 2025 campaign so far

Rohit Sharma did not start the IPL 2025 season well with the bat. He had a run of poor scores before regaining some form. The right-hander has scored three half-centuries in the last six games.

Ad

Against the Delhi Capitals, though, Rohit failed to get going in a crucial match. He managed just five runs off as many balls, including a boundary.

Overall, this season, he has scored 305 runs from 12 innings at an average of 27.72 and a strike-rate of 150.99 with three half-centuries. Rohit firing at the top will be key for Mumbai during the playoffs. They have one more league stage game against Punjab Kings (PBKS), where the right-hander will aim to get some runs under his belt, which will boost his confidence going into the playoffs.

Mumbai will face Punjab on Monday, May 26, at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More