"Rohit Sharma played for RCB"- Top 10 funny memes as MI reach 203/6 in IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 vs PBKS

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is playing host to Qualifier 2 of IPL 2025 between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Mumbai Indians (MI). PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to bowl first in the knockout game.

MI got off to a poor start as their star opener, Rohit Sharma, perished in the third over for just 8 (7) after a POTM performance in the Eliminator. Jonny Bairstow (38), Tilak Varma (44), and Suryakumar Yadav (44) then set a good platform for the Mumbai side with aggressive knocks. However, they failed to convert their starts into big ones as they departed, leaving the job unfinished.

In the end, Naman Dhir played an impactful cameo of 37 (18) to take MI to a respectable score of 203 in 20 overs. Azmatullah Omarzai picked up two wickets for PBKS in the bowling department.

The engaging first innings of Sunday night's IPL 2025 match between MI and PBKS entertained the fans. They conveyed their reactions by posting hilarious memes on social media platforms. Here are some of the best memes:

"Rohit Sharma played for RCB," one fan wrote on X.

"You try and stick to the processes"- PBKS pacer Kyle Jamieson on their preparation for IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 vs MI

Speaking to the broadcasters before the match against MI, Punjab pacer Kyle Jamieson reflected on the team environment and their preparation, saying:

"There's a lot more energy and a lot more atmosphere around the game but it is also the same as any other game you play too. You try and stick to the processes that you followed for the whole campaign in IPL. They (Ricky Ponting and Shreyas Iyer) keep it pretty relaxed and chilled out.

"There are obviously moments and times where the focus is on what's important and what we want to do but it's also very simple - try not to overcomplicate things. Both of them have been around high-profile games so often in their careers. The experience and the ability to keep it simple is something that they hold dear to their heart."

The winner of Qualifier 2 will face RCB in the IPL 2025 final at the same venue on Tuesday, June 3.

