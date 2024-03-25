Rohit Sharma to Rishabh Pant: IPL stars engage in colorful Holi celebrations

From Mumbai Indians (MI) to Delhi Capitals (DC) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), a number of Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises shared glimpses of their players celebrating the festival of colors, Holi, with great excitement on Monday, March 25.

Mumbai Indians franchise shared a video of Rohit having a lot of fun while playing Holi. The cricketer himself took to his official social media handle and shared pictures of enjoying the festival with his family.

In a video shared by Delhi Capitals, skipper Rishabh Pant, David Warner and a few other members of the DC franchise were also seen enjoying the festival colors. Kolkata Knight Riders also posted a couple of videos featuring skipper Shreyas Iyer, mentor Gautam Gambhir and others taking part in Holi festivities.

Below is a compilation of pictures and videos of IPL stars celebrating the festival of Holi with plenty of enthusiasm.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

What has happened in IPL 2024 so far

The sixth match of the Indian Premier League 2024 got underway between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday, March 25. RCB skipper Faf du Plessis won the toss and invited PBKS to bat first.

The IPL 2024 edition got underway on March 22 with a clash between RCB and defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. CSK beat Bengaluru by six wickets in the contest, chasing down a target of 174 in 18.4 overs.

The first-double header was contested on Sunday, March 23. Punjab Kings beat Delhi Capitals by four wickets in the day game in Chandigarh, while Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) got the better of SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) by four runs in the night encounter in Kolkata in what was a thrilling game.

On Sunday, March 24, Rajasthan Royals (RR) got the better of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 20 runs at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, while Gujarat Titans (GT) registered a six-run win over Mumbai Indians at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Meanwhile, on Monday, the complete schedule for IPL 2024 was also released. There will be 70 matches in the league stage. Speaking of the playoffs, Qualifier 1 and the Eliminator will be played in Ahmedabad on May 21 and May 22 respectively. Qualifier 2 and the final will be held in Chennai on May 24 and May 26 respectively.