Rohit Sharma's 36-ball 53 ends as he mistimes a big hit off Riyan Parag in RR vs MI IPL 2025 match

Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Riyan Parag claimed the important wicket of Mumbai Indians (MI) opening batter Rohit Sharma in the IPL 2025 match in Jaipur on Thursday, May 1. The 38-year-old fell for 53 off 36 balls in the 13th over of the innings, trying to clear the long-off boundary but was caught by Yashasvi Jaiswal.

The wicket came at a crucial juncture for RR. Rohit, along with Suryakumar Yadav, was looking to up the ante in the innings to set the hosts a challenging total in the second innings.

The half-century continued a good run of recent form for Rohit Sharma, who has three fifties in his last four innings. He had endured a difficult start to IPL 2025, amassing a mere 56 runs in his first five matches.

Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickleton set ideal platform for MI against RR at Jaipur

Earlier, Riyan Parag won the toss and elected to field first in a must-win match for his side. The MI opening pair of Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickleton made the most of the good batting conditions on offer in Jaipur. They scored boundaries and sixes at will to set the ideal platform for the five-time champions.

The opening duo put on 116 runs for the first wicket before Rickleton fell in the 12th over for a 38-ball 61, bowled by Maheesh Theekshana. RR were dealt a big blow ahead of the match as pacer Sandeep Sharma was ruled out of the remainder of IPL 2025 due to a fractured finger.

Akash Madhwal made his RR debut in place of Sharma, while Kumar Kartikeya replaced Wanindu Hasaranga, who also missed out due to injury. MI notched up 217/2 in their 20 overs with Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya remaining unbeaten for their side.

