"Rohit Sharma was once again seen riding a horse" - Aakash Chopra on Mumbai Indians' batting in IPL 2023 clash vs SunRisers Hyderabad

Aakash Chopra has pointed out that the Mumbai Indians (MI) were once again given a flying start by Rohit Sharma in their IPL 2023 clash against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Rohit smoked 28 runs off 18 deliveries as MI set a 193-run target for SRH in Hyderabad on Tuesday, April 18. Their bowlers then bowled out Aiden Markram and Co. for 178 to win the match by 14 runs and join four other teams with six points in the IPL 2023 points table.

While reflecting on the Mumbai Indians' innings in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra highlighted that Rohit Sharma played a breezy knock but couldn't convert it into a substantial effort, saying:

"When the Mumbai Indians came to bat first, Rohit Sharma was once again seen riding a horse. He completed his 6000 runs but got out soon thereafter. Aiden Markram was taking catches while flying."

The former Indian opener pointed out that Cameron Green got a promotion after batting down the order in the last few matches, observing:

"Ishan Kishan was going at a run-a-ball and Cameron Green was sent up the order. When we read the team sheet, Cameron Green's name is written at No. 1, but then they send him at No. 6, after Tim David. But here he was sent at No. 3."

Chopra praised the Mumbai Indians all-rounder for making the most of the favorable conditions, elaborating:

"This ground suits him. When India and Australia played a T20 match on this ground, he scored runs there as well. He did that while opening there and here at No. 3. He was there right till the end."

Green scored an unbeaten 64 off 40 balls, a knock studded with six fours and two sixes. He strung together crucial partnerships with Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma and Tim David to help MI set a challenging target for SRH.

"The best knock was played by Tilak Varma" - Aakash Chopra lauds the Mumbai Indians youngster

Tilak Varma smashed 37 runs off 17 balls. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Chopra concluded by lauding Tilak Varma for playing an enterprising knock, stating:

"Ishan got out and Tilak Varma came. He is sensational. Cameron Green and Ishan also scored runs but the best knock was played by Tilak Varma because he came in a difficult situation and scored runs at a strike rate of 200 on a pitch where everyone was struggling. He was absolutely brilliant."

Varma struck two fours and four sixes during his 17-ball effort. He was the dominant partner in his 56-run fourth-wicket partnership with Green.

