Rohit Sharma in utter disbelief after perishing to a Pat Cummins full toss for 26 in MI vs SRH IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Rohit Sharma showed signs of returning to form in the Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) IPL 2025 match in Mumbai on Thursday. The right-hander scored 26 off 16 balls. He was then caught by Travis Head, off a full toss, at cover off the bowling of Pat Cummins.

However, he had given MI a good start in their chase of 163 runs. The 37-year-old smashed three sixes, including two towering hits in one Mohammed Shami over, to put early pressure on SRH. The score was the former MI captain's highest so far this season. He has endured a difficult start to the season, with scores of 0,8, 13, 17, and 18 in his previous five matches.

Watch the video of the dismissal here.

Before the match, former Indian women's team captain Anjum Chopra had suggested that MI could consider pushing Rohit down the order to regain form.

"I mean, they have options, they can always look at pushing Rohit Sharma down the order or not utilizing all those options are always there. But it's not that Rohit Sharma is out of form, it's just that sometimes you don't start the tournament on that good a note or that high a note and it can affect you as a batter or as a player as well," Chopra had said.

Before the start of play, Rohit Sharma was felicitated by BCCI President Roger Binny with a memento for featuring in every IPL edition since 2008.

MI put in disciplined bowling performance to restrict SRH to 162

Earlier, MI captain Hardik Pandya's decision to bowl first after winning the toss was vindicated by his bowlers. They put in a disciplined performance to restrict SRH to 162/5 in their 20 overs.

Will Jacks was the pick of the MI bowlers, claiming figures of 2 for 14 in three overs that included the important wicket of Travis Head. Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, and Pandya took one wicket apiece.

Abhishek Sharma, who was coming off a 55-ball 141 in the previous match against Punjab Kings, top-scored for SRH with 40 from 28 balls.

At the time of writing, MI were 82/2 in nine overs with Will Jacks and Suryakumar Yadav at the crease.

