Rohit Sharma visits Radhe Krishna Temple in Jamnagar ahead of GT vs MI IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Team India captain Rohit Sharma recently visited the Radhe Krishna Temple in Jamnagar with his Mumbai Indians (MI) teammate Tilak Varma ahead of the IPL 2025 match against the Gujarat Titans (GT). MI squared off against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their opening match of the season last Sunday and suffered a four-wicket loss.

Rohit had a forgettable outing with the bat, departing for a four-ball duck in the first innings. He did not feature in the second innings as the team management replaced him with spinner Vignesh Puthur using the Impact substitute rule.

After the first match in Chennai, the MI contingent traveled to Jamnagar to rejuvenate themselves, as there was a five-day break before their next game in Ahmedabad against GT. During their time in Jamnagar, Rohit and Tilak visited the Radhe Krishna Temple to offer prayers and take blessings.

A user on X gave fans a glimpse of the duo's visit to the temple by sharing a video on the social media platform.

MI's schedule for their remaining matches in IPL 2025 (All timings are in IST)

March 29: Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians in Ahmedabad, 7:30 PM

March 31: Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai, 7:30 PM

April 4: Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians in Lucknow, 7:30 PM

April 7: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Mumbai, 7:30 PM

April 13: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians in Delhi, 7:30 PM

April 17: Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in Mumbai, 7:30 PM

April 20: Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings in Mumbai, 7:30 PM

April 23: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians in Hyderabad, 7:30 PM

April 27: Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants in Mumbai, 3:30 PM

May 1: Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians in Jaipur, 7:30 PM

May 6: Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans in Mumbai, 7:30 PM

May 11: Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians in Dharamsala, 3:30 PM

May 15: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals in Mumbai, 7:30 PM

Do you think Mumbai Indians will qualify for the playoffs this season after finishing last in IPL 2024? Let us know in the comments section.

