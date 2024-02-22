The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will kickstart their 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) in the form of a challenging trip to the MA Chidambaram Stadium to face the defending champions, Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The clash between the two heavyweights, scheduled for Friday, March 22, will also officially mark the beginning of a highly anticipated season.

The fixture list for the initial phase of the season was officially unveiled on Thursday, February 22. The remainder of the matches will be announced in due course, according to how the government phases the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.

RCB's first home game of the season, on the other hand, will be up against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Monday, March 25. The Faf du Plessis-led side will have a set of home games under their belt as they are scheduled to face the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in succession on March 29 and April 2 respectively.

The team will then travel to Jaipur to face the Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Saturday, April 6, which culminates their schedule for the initial phase of the tournament.

The franchise failed to qualify for the playoffs for the first time since 2020 during the previous season, leading to a major overhaul in the coaching department. Following the departures of Sanjay Bangar and Mike Hesson from their roles as head coach and director of cricket, the team have roped in Andy Flower and Mo Babat during the off-season.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Schedule for the IPL 2024 (All times in IST)

March 22: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings in Chennai, 7:30 PM

March 25: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings in Bengaluru, 7:30 PM

March 29: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Bengaluru, 7:30 PM

April 2: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants in Bengaluru, 7:30 PM

April 6: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur, 7:30 PM

RCB Squad for IPL 2024

Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar (Traded), Vyshak Vijay Kumar, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Cameron Green (Traded), Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Swapnil Singh, and Saurav Chuahan.

