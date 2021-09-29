IPL 2021: "Should be an easy match for RCB against RR" - Virender Sehwag

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag believes Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are heavy favorites going into their 2021 IPL encounter against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Wednesday.

RCB find themselves in third spot with 12 points after 10 matches. Meanwhile, RR are currently seventh, with eight points in 10 matches. The Rajasthan-based franchise will want a win against RCB to stay in contention for the playoffs.

While a win for RCB will more or less guarantee them a playoff spot, an RR win will certainly spice things up in the top-four battle.

Speaking on Cricbuzz, Sehwag said that Bangalore have had only one bad game in the second leg so far, despite a couple of results not going their way. He also believes Wednesday's contest will be an easy win for Bangalore.

He said:

"Bangalore have only had one bad game since they've come to the UAE. Otherwise, they were playing quite well. The expectation is that they will defeat Rajasthan with ease because they have no match-winners except Samson, who is their only man in form. Should be an easy match for RCB."

RR can match RCB with the bat on their day: Ajay Jadeja

Meanwhile, former Indian cricketer Ajay Jadeja believes that both RR and RCB boast destructive batting units. He added that the 2008 IPL champions could match Virat Kohli's men with the bat if their foreign players come to the party.

Here's what Jadeja said:

"Livingstone hasn't come to the party yet and Bangalore as well as the other teams will hope it stays that way. If RR does manage to win tomorrow, that will make things in the points table even tighter. Livingstone has it in him.

"If Lewis and Livingstone can get going, Samson will flourish as well. They are two destroyers in the side but it's a matter of chance as well. RCB have ABD, Maxwell, and Kohli. Two solid batting units are going head-to-head and on their day RR can match RCB with the bat."

