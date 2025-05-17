Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Scorecard, Highlights and Results of RCB and KKR's last match in IPL 2025

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will face defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 58th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru will host the game on Saturday, May 17. This will be the first game after the IPL 2025 resumption. The league was suspended for one week on May 9 due to cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan.

The two teams have locked horns 35 times in the T20 league, with the Knight Riders leading the Royal Challengers by 20-15 in head-to-head battles.

KKR will seek revenge since RCB defeated them by seven wickets at the Eden Gardens when the two teams last met in the season opener earlier this season.

Asked to bat first, the Knight Riders put up 174/8 in their allotted 20 overs. Skipper Ajinkya Rahane led by example, scoring 56 runs off 31 balls with the help of four maximums and six boundaries. Sunil Narine and Angkrish Raghuvanshi also chipped in with 44 (26) and 30 (22), respectively.

Krunal Pandya emerged as the leading wicket-taker for RCB, returning with figures of 3/29, while Josh Hazlewood bagged two wickets. Meanwhile, Yash Dayal, Rasikh Dar Salam and Suyash Sharma shared one wicket apiece.

KKR vs RCB IPL 2025 scorecard.

In response, RCB made light work of the run-chase, achieving the target with 22 balls in hand. Philip Salt and Virat Kohli provided a solid start, scoring 56 (31) and 59* (36), respectively. Rajat Patidar and Liam Livingstone also chipped in with 34 (16) and 15* (5), respectively.

Meanwhile, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy and Sunil Narine bagged one wicket apiece for KKR.

KKR vs RCB IPL 2025 scorecard.

KKR's scorecard from their last IPL game

KKR lost to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their last IPL 2025 match at Eden Gardens on May 7.

Batting first, the Knight Riders put up 179/6. Captain Ajinkya Rahane top scored with 48 runs off 33 deliveries, comprising two sixes and four boundaries. Sunil Narine also chipped in with 26 off 17 deliveries. Later, Andre Russell and Manish Pandey provided a late flourish with scores of 38 (21) and 36* (28), respectively.

Noor Ahmad starred with the ball for CSK, returning with figures of 4/31, while Anshul Kamboj and Ravindra Jadeja shared one wicket apiece.

KKR vs CSK 2025 scorecard.

In response, the Super Kings achieved the target with two balls to spare. The top order flopped badly, but Urvil Patel impressed with 31 off 11 balls on his IPL debut. Later, Dewald Brevis and Shivam Dube helped the team fight back by hitting 52 (25) and 45 (40), respectively. MS Dhoni remained unbeaten on 17 off 18 deliveries. Kamboj hit the winning boundary, with four off the only ball he faced.

Vaibhav Arora was the pick of the bowlers for KKR, returning with figures of 3/48, while Varun Chakaravarthy and Harshit Rana bagged two wickets apiece. Moeen Ali took a solitary wicket.

KKR vs CSK 2025 scorecard.

RCB's scorecard from their last IPL match

RCB beat CSK by two runs in their last IPL 2025 game at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on May 3.

Invited to bat first, RCB put up 213/5. Openers Virat Kohli and Jacob Bethell looked magnificent with the bat, smashing 62 (33) and 55 (33), respectively. The duo put on a 97-run partnership for the first wicket. Later, Romario Shephard smashed 53 off 14 deliveries, in an innings laced with six maximums and four boundaries.

Matheesha Pathirana bagged three wickets for the Super Kings, while Noor Ahmad and Sam Curran shared one scalp apiece.

RCB vs CSK 2025 scorecard.

In response, CSK managed 211/5, falling short by two runs. Ayush Mhatre and Ravindra Jadeja starred with the bat, smashing 94 (48) and 77* (45), respectively. The duo shared a 114-run partnership for the third wicket. Later, MS Dhoni and Shivam Dube returned with 12 (8) and 8* (3), respectively.

Lungi Ngidi delivered with the ball for the Royal Challengers, returning with figures of 3/30, while Yash Dayal and Krunal Pandya shared one wicket apiece.

RCB vs CSK 2025 scorecard.

