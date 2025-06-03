Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings: Scorecard, Highlights and Results of RCB and PBKS's last match in IPL 2025

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will face the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 final. The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host the game on Tuesday, June 3. This will be a repeat clash of Qualifier 1, where they locked horns after finishing in the top two of the points table.

Overall, the two teams have locked horns 36 times in the IPL. The battle is evenly poised at 18-18. They have already faced each other thrice this season, including Qualifier 1. Punjab won the opening game by five wickets before RCB emerged victorious by seven and eight wickets, respectively.

RCB beat PBKS by 8 wickets in a one-sided contest in the playoff (Qualifier 1) to reach the summit clash.

Invited to bat first, PBKS were bundled out for 101 in 14.1 overs. Marcus Stoinis (26 runs off 17), Prabhsimran Singh (18 off 10), and Azmatullah Omarzai (18 off 12) were the three batters to reach double digits. Suyash Sharma and Josh Hazlewood starred with the ball for RCB, returning with three wickets apiece. Yash Dayal also scalped two, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Romario Shepherd bagged one each.

In response, RCB achieved the target with 60 balls to spare. Phil Salt scored an unbeaten 56 off 27 with the help of three maximums and six boundaries. Virat Kohli and Mayank Agarwal chipped in with a run-a-ball 12 and 19 (13), respectively. Meanwhile, skipper Rajat Patidar (15 off 8) smashed a six to take his team over the line. Kyle Jamieson and Musheer Khan scalped one wicket each for PBKS.

PBKS beat five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) by five wickets in IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 on June 1.

Asked to bat first, MI posted 203/6 in their allotted 20 overs. Rohit Sharma departed cheaply, but his opening partner Jonny Bairstow gave a promising start, smashing 38 off 24 balls, comprising two sixes and three boundaries. Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav chipped in with identical 44. Captain Hardik Pandya looked sluggish for his 15 off 13, while Naman Dhir smashed 37 off 18 deliveries, featuring seven boundaries.

Azmatullah Omarzai was the pick of the bowlers for PBKS, returning with figures of 2/43, while four others scalped one wicket apiece.

In response, Punjab achieved the target with one over in hand. Skipper Shreyas Iyer led by example, smashing an unbeaten 87 runs off 41 balls with the help of eight sixes and five boundaries. Nehal Wadhera, Josh Inglis, and Priyansh Arya also contributed 48 (29), 38 (21), and 20 (10), respectively.

Ashwani Kumar picked up two wickets for Mumbai but conceded 55 runs. Meanwhile, Trent Boult and skipper Hardik Pandya scalped one each.

