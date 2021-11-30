RR retained players 2022: Full list of players retained by Rajasthan Royals ahead of IPL Auction

Inaugural IPL champions Rajasthan Royals (RR) have announced their list of three retained players ahead of IPL Auction 2022. The Jaipur-based franchise have kept faith in wicket-keepers Sanju Samson and Jos Buttler along with uncapped opener Yashasvi Jaiswal.

RR finished at the bottom of the table in IPL 2020 and failed to qualify for the playoffs in IPL 2021. They had an ordinary season in 2019 as well. Therefore, it would not be a surprise if most of the released players are not considered by the franchise again when they enter the IPL Auction 2022.

Jos Buttler has been one of the few consistent performers for the Rajasthan Royals, while Sanju Samson has been an integral part of the franchise since 2013. The Rajasthan Royals seemingly see Yashasvi Jaiswal as the team's future, which is why they have retained him ahead of the IPL Auction 2022.

Interestingly, Rajasthan Royals have released their South African all-rounder Chris Morris for whom they spent a whopping ₹16.25 crore at the IPL 2021 Auction. Buttler's England teammates Ben Stokes, Liam Livingstone and Jofra Archer have also been released.

Chetan Sakariya was impressive in his debut IPL season for the Rajasthan Royals. However, the Jaipur-based franchise did not retain his services. Even Rahul Tewatia, Shivam Dube, Manan Vohra, Mayank Markande, Shreyas Gopal, Evin Lewis, Glenn Phillips, Tabraiz Shamsi, Riyan Parag and Jaydev Unadkat have lost their contracts.

RR retained players list with price

Yashasvi Jaiswal is the only uncapped player retained by RR for IPL 2022 (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Here is the complete list of players retained by RR before IPL Auction 2022 with their salaries:

1st Player: Sanju Samson - ₹14 crore

2nd Player: Jos Buttler - ₹10 crore

3rd Player: Yashasvi Jaiswal - ₹4 crore

