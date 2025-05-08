RR sign South Africa pacer as Sandeep Sharma's replacement for remainder of IPL 2025

Rajasthan Royals (RR) signed South African pacer Nandre Burger as the injury replacement for fellow seamer Sandeep Sharma for the remainder of the ongoing IPL 2025. Sandeep played 10 matches for RR this season after being retained as an Uncapped Player for ₹4 crore at the 2025 IPL auction.
However, he sustained a finger injury that ruled him out of the tournament. Sandeep impressed sporadically, picking up nine wickets at an average of 40 and an economy of 9.89.
Meanwhile, Burger was part of the RR setup in his maiden IPL season last year. The left-arm pacer played a massive role in RR's run to the playoffs, picking up seven wickets in six outings at an average of 20.71 and an economy of 8.52.
However, Burger was unsold at the 2025 auction with a base price of ₹1.25 crore. RR have signed the tall South African as Sandeep's replacement for a more expensive ₹3.5 crore.
Burger boasts an excellent T20 record with 77 wickets in 69 games at an average of 23.44 and an economy of 7.73. An injury kept him out of action since South Africa's ODI series against Afghanistan in September 2024.
RR have already been eliminated from IPL 2025 playoffs
RR have endured a dismal IPL 2025 campaign thus far, losing nine out of their 12 matches. Sandeep aside, RR have been hamstrung by other injuries, including that of skipper Sanju Samson.
Samson has played only seven matches this season, with a side strain injury keeping him on the sidelines since the clash against the Delhi Capitals (DC) on April 16. After qualifying for the playoffs in two of the last three seasons, RR became the second side after the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to get eliminated from the playoff race.
They are clinging to the ninth spot on the points table with two league-stage games remaining. RR will hope to avoid finishing at the bottom and restore pride in their final two matches against CSK and Punjab Kings (PBKS) on May 12 and May 18, respectively.
