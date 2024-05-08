RR skipper Sanju Samson fined 30% match fees for catch controversy vs DC in IPL 2024

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has fined Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Sanju Samson 30 percent of his match fees for showing dissent at the on-field umpire's decision during the IPL 2024 match against Delhi Capitals (DC) on Tuesday, May 7.

Samson was given out caught on the boundary for 86 (46) in the 16th over of RR's chase of DC's 222-run target. Replays showed that Shai Hope's foot was tantalizingly close to the cushioning with a bit of movement for a fraction of a second too. However, third umpire Michael Gough didn't look at multiple angles and hurriedly concluded that there wasn't enough evidence to change the decision.

Samson went to the on-field umpire, had a long-ish, animated chat, and even tried to review the decision but was turned down and asked to walk back to his dugout.

"Mr Sanju Samson, Captain, Rajasthan Royals has been fined 30 per cent of his match fees for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during Match 56 of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi on May 07, 2024," a BCCI release said.

"Samson committed a Level 1 offence under Article 2.8 of the IPL's Code of Conduct. He admitted to the offence and accepted the Match Referee’s sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding," the statement added.

Among other things, Article 2.8 of the IPL Code of Conduct refers to showing "excessive, obvious disappointment with an Umpire’s decision", causing "an obvious delay in resuming play or leaving the wicket" or even "requesting a referral to the TV Umpire". Any of these or other such breaches can prompt fines.

Rajasthan Royals crumbled after Sanju Samson's wicket

RR were managing the game well when Samson was at the crease and needed 60 runs off 33 balls. However, from being 162-4 at the time of his wicket, they plummeted to 194-8 in less than four overs, ultimately losing the game by 20 runs.

Rajasthan are still in a comfortable position on the points table, though, with 16 points and second place keeping their hopes of finishing in the top two alive.

