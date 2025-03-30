  • home icon
RR vs CSK Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2025 match

By Renin Wilben Albert
Modified Mar 30, 2025 07:00 IST
RR vs CSK
Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings both have question marks heading into Sunday’s match. (Image Credits: iplt20.com)

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in match number 11 of IPL 2025 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday, March 30. This will be the second match of the double-header and will get underway at 7:30 PM IST. Delhi Capitals (DC) will face Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the day game in Visakhapatnam.

RR have made a poor start to their IPL 2025 campaign, losing two out of two. They haven't been helped by the fact that regular skipper Sanju Samson has only been available as an Impact Player due to his fitness issues. Riyan Parag has had a tough time as stand-in captain. In their previous match, a hapless Rajasthan were hammered by eight wickets by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Guwahati.

After beating Mumbai Indians (MI) by four wickets in their opening match, CSK suffered a 50-run defeat against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Chepauk in their second match. With the loss, Chennai's IPL dominance against RCB at Chepauk came to an end. CSK were poor all-round - they were sluggish in the field, inconsistent with the ball and lethargic with the willow in the chase.

also-read-trending Trending

Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings head-to-head record in IPL

Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings have met 29 times in the IPL, with CSK having a 16-13 lead in the head-to-head numbers. Chennai beat Rajasthan by five wickets when the teams met last season at Chepauk.

Here's a look at their overall head-to-head record:

Matches Played - 29

Matches won by Rajasthan Royals - 13

Matches won by Chennai Super Kings - 16

Matches with No Result - 0

Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings head-to-head record in Guwahati

Rajasthan and Chennai have never met at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati in the IPL. It would be interesting to see how both teams adapt to the conditions on Sunday.

Matches Played - N/A

Matches won by Rajasthan Royals - N/A

Matches won by Chennai Super Kings - N/A

Matches with No Result - N/A

Last five Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings matches

Rajasthan have won four of the last five matches against Chennai in the IPL - a stat which will give them a lot of confidence. CSK, however, emerged victorious in the most recent encounter between the two sides last year.

Here's a summary of the last five Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings games:

  • CSK (145/5) beat RR (141/5) by 5 wickets, May 12, 2024
  • RR (202/5) beat CSK (170/6) by 32 runs, April 27, 2023
  • RR (175/8) beat CSK (172/6) by 3 runs, April 12, 2023
  • RR (151/5) beat CSK (150/6) by 5 wickets, May 20, 2022
  • RR (190/3) beat CSK (189/4) by 7 wickets, Oct 2, 2021

Edited by Renin Wilben Albert
