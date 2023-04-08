RR vs DC, IPL 2023: List of Impact Players in today’s match 

Delhi Capitals (DC) have won the toss and decided to field first against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 11th match of IPL 2023 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Saturday, April 8.

With Mitchell Marsh unavailable due to personal reasons, DC have included West Indian all-rounder Rovman Powell in their team. Meanwhile, the big news for Rajasthan is that Jos Buttler is fit and is a part of the playing XI.

Both sides have announced five substitutes, one of whom can come in as an Impact Player at any stage of the game.

Here is the list of Impact players in today's match:

Rajasthan Royals: Navdeep Saini, Akash Vasisht, Murugan Ashwin, KM Asif, and Donovan Ferreira.

Delhi Capitals: Aman Hakim Khan, Prithvi Shaw, Sarfaraz Khan, Ishant Sharma, and Praveen Dubey.

Speaking at the toss, DC skipper David Warner is hopeful that they will bounce back after two straight defeats.

"Don't know what's gonna happen. Hopefully, we will start well. There is one forced change with Powell coming in for Marsh. "

RR captain Sanju Samson confirmed that Buttler has regained fitness and is a part of the playing XI. He also predicted a high-scoring game and highlighted the bright side of the Impact Player rule.

"I think it looks a good wicket to bat on. Should be a high-scoring game. Let's see how we turn up. With the impact rule, we can balance the side both ways. We can kind of manage. Jos is alright," Sanju said.

RR vs DC Playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c &wk), Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Delhi Capitals: David Warner (c), Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw, Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Abhishek Porel (wk), Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, and Anrich Nortje.

