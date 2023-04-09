RR vs DC: Who won yesterday's match in IPL 2023?

Rajasthan Royals (RR) beat Delhi Capitals (DC) by 57 runs in yesterday’s Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

In the first match of the double-header, Delhi won the toss and elected to field first. Rajasthan ended up posting an impressive 199/4 as Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler struck half-centuries. Trent Boult and Yuzvendra Chahal then claimed three scalps each as DC were restricted to 142/9.

Bowling first, Delhi needed to get early wickets. Instead, Jaiswal (60 off 31) and Buttler (79 off 51) added 98 runs in 8.3 overs. Jaiswal got off to a rollicking start, smacking Khaleel Ahmed for five fours in the first over. Buttler then took on Anrich Nortje as three boundaries came in the next over. Khaleel could have had Buttler in the fourth over, but Nortje put down a tough chance, running back from mid-on.

Axar Patel’s first over went for 13 as Jaiswal struck him for three consecutive fours. The youngster raced to a 25-ball fifty with consecutive boundaries in the left-arm spinner’s next over. The RR opener’s stunning innings ended when he miscued a pull off Mukesh Kumar and was caught by the bowler.

Rajasthan skipper Sanju Samson fell for a duck, miscuing a big hit off Kuldeep Yadav. Riyan Parag (7) was then cleaned up by Rovman Powell as he missed his heave. Buttler and Shimron Hetmyer (39* off 21) then added 49 runs for the fourth wicket.

Rajasthan Royals @rajasthanroyals Too good in Guwahati. This performance and our Royals fam! Too good in Guwahati. This performance and our Royals fam! 💗🔥 https://t.co/ddx4WOAXCg

Both batters kept finding boundaries at regular intervals as RR progressed towards a big total. Buttler’s fine knock ended when he struck a yorker back to the bowler, Kumar. The bowler seemed to think it was a bump ball, but David Warner took the review and Buttler had to walk back. Hetmyer struck four sixes, including two in the last over bowled by Nortje, as Rajasthan finished with a flourish.

Boult, spinners stall DC

Chasing 200, Delhi were never in the hunt. Prithvi Shaw, brought in as the Impact Player, fell for a duck as he tried to flick Trent Boult. Shaw only managed an edge and Samson took a brilliant diving catch behind the stumps. Boult had two in two when he trapped Manish Pandey (0) leg before. Like Shaw, Pandey also missed his flick.

Rilee Rossouw (14) fell to Ravichandran Ashwin, miscuing his reverse sweep. David Warner (65 off 55) and Lalit Yadav (38 off 24) added 64 for the fourth wicket to steady Delhi’s innings.

The defiant partnership was broken when Boult returned to knock over Yadav. RR’s spinners then ran through the lower-order. Warner was the eighth man out, caught leg before as he missed his reverse sweep of Chahal. Only the formalities remained by then.

RR vs DC: Who Won Player of the Match in yesterday's IPL 2023 match?

Jaiswal and Buttler hit excellent half-centuries for Rajasthan. Boult and Chahal claimed three wickets apiece, while Ashwin chipped in with two.

Rajasthan Royals @rajasthanroyals Welcome to our in-house post-match presentation ceremony. Welcome to our in-house post-match presentation ceremony. 😂💗 https://t.co/tcIHGyjnMS

For Delhi, pacer Kumar claimed 2/36, while skipper Warner contributed a defiant 65.

RR opener Jaiswal was named Player of the Match for his blazing half-century.

Poll : 0 votes