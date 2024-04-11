RR vs GT: Who won yesterday's match in IPL 2024?

Gujarat Titans (GT) beat Rajasthan Royals (RR) beat by three wickets in yesterday's IPL 2024 match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. The result meant that RR suffered their first loss of the season after four wins..

Sent into bat by GT after rain delayed the toss by 25 minutes, RR put up 196-3, with Riyan Parag top-scoring with 76 off 48, while skipper Sanju Samson contributed 68* off 38. In their chase, Gujarat Titans got home off the last ball, courtesy of a brilliant seventh-wicket stand of 38 between Rashid Khan (24* off 11) and Rahul Tewatia (22 off 11).

With two overs to go, GT needed 35 for victory. However, Tewatia and Rashid combined to smash Kuldeep Sen for three fours in the 19th over. There was a no-ball as well as Gujarat took 20 runs off the over.

With 15 needed off the last over, Rashid clubbed pacer Avesh Khan for two fours. Tewatia was run out off the penultimate ball, attempting a non-existent third. But Rashid slashed the last ball over point for four to pull off a famous win for his side.

Earlier, Shubman Gill (72 off 44) and Sai Sudharsan (35 off 29) got GT off to a solid start, adding 64 for the opening wicket. Gill was the dominant partner in the stand. He lofted Keshav Maharaj for a six over cover and struck Avesh for a four and six in the last over of the powerplay.

The partnership was broken when Sudharsan missed a lap off Sen and was trapped in front. RR took a smart review to overturn the original decision of not out. Matthew Wade (4) and Abhinav Manohar (1) were knocked over by brilliant deliveries from Sen in the same over. Yuzvendra Chahal then proved too good for Vijay Shankar (16), who was clean bowled.

Gill kept the fight alive for GT until he was outfoxed by Chahal, smartly stumped off a wide. RR, though, failed to contain the maverick duo of Tewatia and Rashid, who featured in a game-changing partnership.

Riyan Parag, Sanju Samson lift RR to 196-3

Sent into bat by Gujarat Titans, Rajasthan Royals got off to a poor start, losing both openers inside the powerplay. Yashasvi Jaiswal (24 off 19) hit five fours before being caught behind off Umesh Yadav, making a complete mess of his attempted scoop. Jos Buttler (8) then edged one to slip, trying to go after Rashid.

Parag and Samson added 130 for the third wicket to put their team in command. Parag was dropped twice early in his innings, both times by wicketkeeper Wade off Rashid, and he made GT pay.

Parag broke free by launching Noor Ahmad for a maximum over deep midwicket in the ninth over. In the 13th over, he again took on the GT spinner, slamming him for two sixes.

He reached his half-century in style by launching Mohit Sharma over wide long-on for a maximum. In the next over, Samson went after Spencer Johnson and whacked him for two fours and a six.

A confident Parag even brought up a helicopter shot against Mohit. His wonderful knock ended in the penultimate over when he hit a slower ball from Mohit to long-off, where Shankar took a good juggling catch.

Shimron Hetmyer (13* off 5) contributed another handy cameo, while Samson slammed a six in the last over off a full toss from Umesh.

RR vs GT: Who won Player of the Match in yesterday's IPL 2024 match?

Gill top-scored for GT in the chase with a fluent 72. Rashid claimed the big wicket of Buttler and gave away only 18 runs in his four overs before winning the game for Gujarat with the bat.

For RR, Parag and Samson scored impressive fifties again. With the ball, Sen picked up three wickets and Chahal two. Rashid, though, was named the Player of the Match for his fine all-round effort.