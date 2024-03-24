RR vs LSG, IPL 2024: Toss result and playing XIs for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in match number four of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Sunday, March 24. This will be the first match of Sunday's double-header.

After finishing as runners-up in IPL 2022, Rajasthan Royals narrowly missed out on reaching the playoffs last season. They ended in fifth position in the points table, with seven wins and seven losses. As for Lucknow Super Giants, they made it to the playoffs for the second edition in a row, but again could not go past the Eliminator.

RR bought five players at the IPL 2024 mini-auction in Dubai. West Indies big-hitter Rovman Powell (₹7.40 crore) being their most expensive buy. They will again depend on the likes of Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Trent Boult and Yuzvendra Chahal to deliver the goods.

LSG have retained their core from last season and look strong again. Skipper KL Rahul will be expected to lead from the front. There will be high expectations from Quinton de Kock, Devdutt Padikkal, Nicholas Pooran and Marcus Stoinis among others.

Today's RR vs LSG toss result

RR have won the toss and have opted to bat first. Sanju Samson said:

"It looks like a good batting wicket. We were okay to do both, but we have a different combination today."

Jos Buttler, Trent Boult and Shimron Hetmyer are in the playing XI for RR. Samson hinted that Rovman Powell might come in as the Impact Player.

For LSG, Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran, Marcus Stoinis and Naveen-ul-Haq are the overseas options.

RR vs LSG - Today's match playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sandeep Sharma, Avesh Khan, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock (wk), KL Rahul (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur

Today's RR vs LSG pitch report

In their pitch report, Samuel Badree and Matthew Hayden state that the surface looks brown with not a lot of grass. According to them, the cracks are moving, which suggests that it is very dry. They reckon than spinners will have a role to play and that the teams will have to start well in the first six overs.

Today's RR vs LSG match players list

Rajasthan Royals squad: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Rovman Powell, Riyan Parag, Shubman Dubey, R Ashwin, Avesh Khan, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma, Navdeep Saini, Tanush Kotian, Nandre Burger, Kuldeep Sen, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Donovan Ferreira, Abid Mushtaq, Kunal Singh Rathore

Lucknow Super Giants squad: Quinton de Kock (wk), KL Rahul (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Nicholas Pooran, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Shivam Mavi, Amit Mishra, Deepak Hooda, Shamar Joseph, Ashton Turner, K Gowtham, Prerak Mankad, Yash Thakur, M Siddharth, Ayush Badoni, David Willey, Kyle Mayers, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Arshad Khan, Mayank Yadav, Arshin Kulkarni

RR vs LSG - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Akshay Totre, Kumar Dharamsena

TV umpire: KN Ananthapadmanabhan

Match Referee: Prakash Bhatt