RR vs MI (1/5): Who won yesterday’s IPL 2025 match?

Mumbai Indians (MI) beat Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 100 runs in yesterday's IPL 2025 match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Following the loss, RR became the second team to be knocked out of the tournament, while MI jumped to the top of the points table, registering their sixth consecutive win.

Ad

Sent into bat, Mumbai posted 217-2 on the board in their 20 overs as everyone from the top four made significant contributions. Rajasthan came up with a poor display in the chase as they were knocked over for 117 in 16.1 overs.

Batting first, MI openers Ryan Rickelton (61 off 38) and Rohit Sharma (53 off 36) added 116 in 11.5 overs. Rohit enjoyed some luck in the second over bowled by Fazalhaq Farooqi as he used DRS to overturn an lbw decision. There was some controversy though as he purportedly signaled for a review after the timer ran out. Both openers looked in great touch as MI reached 58-0 at the end of the powerplay.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The excellent stand ended in the 12th over when Rickelton was knocked over by Maheesh Theekshana. In the next over, Rohit mistimed one off Riyan Parag and was caught at long-off. There was no respite for RR's bowlers, though, as Suryakumar Yadav (48* off 23) and Mumbai skipper Hardik Pandya (48* off 23) added an unbroken 94 for the third wicket.

MI bowlers shine as RR collapse in big chase

Set into chase a huge target of 218, Rajasthan were never in the hunt, losing half their side for 47 inside the powerplay. Vaibhav Suryavanshi followed up his sensational ton in the last match with a duck as he was caught at mid-on off Deepak Chahar's bowling. Yashasvi Jaiswal (13 off 6) slammed Trent Boult for two sixes, but was knocked over in the same over.

Ad

Nitish Rana (9) also perished cheaply, caught at deep square leg off Boult's bowling. Jasprit Bumrah was on a hat-trick after dismissing Riyan (16) and Shimron Hetmyer (0) off consecutive deliveries. Parag miscued a well-directed bouncer, while Suryakumar took a smart catch at short mid-wicket to send back Hetmyer for a golden duck.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jofra Archer (30 off 27) had some fun with the bat, slamming two fours and two sixes. Leg spinner Karn Sharma, however claimed three wickets as RR kept losing wickets at regular intervals.

RR vs MI: Who won Player of the Match in yesterday's IPL 2025 match?

Rickelton and Rohit scored impressive fifties for Mumbai, while Suryakumar and Hardik slammed quick-fire 40s. With the ball, Boult and Karn claimed three scalps each, while Bumrah registered figures of 2-15.

Ad

For Rajasthan, Theekshana and Parag picked up the two wickets to fall. In the chase, Archer top-scored with 30.

Rickelton was named Player of the Match for his 38-ball 61.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More