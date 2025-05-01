RR vs MI Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 match

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on Mumbai Indians (MI) in match number 50 of IPL 2025 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Thursday, May 1. RR are eighth in the points table, with six points from 10 matches. On the other hand, MI are in third position, having won six of their 10 games.
Rajasthan kept their faint playoffs hopes alive with a thumping eight-wicket victory over Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. Batting first, GT put up 209-4 in their 20 overs. In the chase, RR romped home in 15.5 overs as 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi clobbered a record-breaking 101 off 38 balls. Yashasvi Jaiswal also chipped in with an unbeaten 70 off 40 balls.
Mumbai extended their winning streak to five with a 54-run win over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Wankhede Stadium. Batting first, MI put up 215-7 on the board as Suryakumar Yadav and Ryan Rickelton hammered fifties. Jasprit Bumrah (4-22) and Trent Boult (3-20) then starred with the ball as LSG were bowled out for 161.
Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians head-to-head record in IPL
Rajasthan and Mumbai have met 30 times in the IPL, with MI having a 15-14 lead in the head-to-head battle. One match between the two sides ended in no result.
Here's a look at their overall head-to-head record:
Matches Played - 30
Matches won by Rajasthan Royals - 14
Matches won by Mumbai Indians - 15
Matches with No Result - 1
Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians head-to-head record in Jaipur
Rajasthan and Mumbai have met eight times in the IPL in Jaipur, with RR having a dominant 6-2 lead. When the two sides clashed at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium last season, RR hammered MI by nine wickets.
Matches Played - 8
Matches won by Rajasthan Royals - 6
Matches won by Mumbai Indians - 2
Matches with No Result - 0
Last five Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians matches
Rajasthan have won three of the last five matches played against Mumbai in the IPL. They won both the home and away encounter last season. Before that, MI beat RR by six wickets in IPL 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium.
Here's a summary of the last five Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians games:
- RR (183/1) beat MI (179/9) by 9 wickets, April 22, 2024
- RR (127/4) beat MI (125/9) by 6 wickets, April 1 2024
- MI (214/4) beat RR (212/7) by 6 wickets, April 30, 2023
- MI (161/5) beat RR (158/6) by 5 wickets, April 30, 2022
- RR (193/8) beat MI (170/8) by 23 runs, April 2, 2022
Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS