RR vs MI Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 match

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on Mumbai Indians (MI) in match number 50 of IPL 2025 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Thursday, May 1. RR are eighth in the points table, with six points from 10 matches. On the other hand, MI are in third position, having won six of their 10 games.

Ad

Rajasthan kept their faint playoffs hopes alive with a thumping eight-wicket victory over Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. Batting first, GT put up 209-4 in their 20 overs. In the chase, RR romped home in 15.5 overs as 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi clobbered a record-breaking 101 off 38 balls. Yashasvi Jaiswal also chipped in with an unbeaten 70 off 40 balls.

Mumbai extended their winning streak to five with a 54-run win over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Wankhede Stadium. Batting first, MI put up 215-7 on the board as Suryakumar Yadav and Ryan Rickelton hammered fifties. Jasprit Bumrah (4-22) and Trent Boult (3-20) then starred with the ball as LSG were bowled out for 161.

Ad

Trending

Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians head-to-head record in IPL

Rajasthan and Mumbai have met 30 times in the IPL, with MI having a 15-14 lead in the head-to-head battle. One match between the two sides ended in no result.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Here's a look at their overall head-to-head record:

Matches Played - 30

Matches won by Rajasthan Royals - 14

Matches won by Mumbai Indians - 15

Matches with No Result - 1

Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians head-to-head record in Jaipur

Rajasthan and Mumbai have met eight times in the IPL in Jaipur, with RR having a dominant 6-2 lead. When the two sides clashed at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium last season, RR hammered MI by nine wickets.

Ad

Matches Played - 8

Matches won by Rajasthan Royals - 6

Matches won by Mumbai Indians - 2

Matches with No Result - 0

Last five Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians matches

Rajasthan have won three of the last five matches played against Mumbai in the IPL. They won both the home and away encounter last season. Before that, MI beat RR by six wickets in IPL 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Here's a summary of the last five Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians games:

RR (183/1) beat MI (179/9) by 9 wickets, April 22, 2024

RR (127/4) beat MI (125/9) by 6 wickets, April 1 2024

MI (214/4) beat RR (212/7) by 6 wickets, April 30, 2023

MI (161/5) beat RR (158/6) by 5 wickets, April 30, 2022

RR (193/8) beat MI (170/8) by 23 runs, April 2, 2022

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More