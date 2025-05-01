RR vs MI, IPL 2025: Toss result and playing 11s for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

Rajasthan Royals (RR) are taking on Mumbai Indians (MI) in match number 50 of IPL 2025 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. RR are in eighth place in the points table, having won only three of their 10 matches. As for MI, they are in third position, with 12 points from 10 matches.

Rajasthan hammered Gujarat Titans (GT) by eight wickets in their previous match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. Chasing a target of 210, RR cruised to a thumping win in 15.5 overs as 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi slammed 101 off 38 balls, breaking multiple records along the way. Yashasvi Jaiswal also contributed 70 off 40 balls.

Mumbai registered their fifth consecutive win in IPL 2025 when they beat Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 54 runs at the Wankhede Stadium. Batting first, MI scored 215-7 in their 20 overs as Suryakumar Yadav and Ryan Rickelton hit half-centuries. Jasprit Bumrah (4-22) and Trent Boult (3-20) then impressed with the ball as LSG were all out for 161.

Today's RR vs MI toss result

RR have won the toss and have opted to field first. Riyan Parag said:

“We might see some dew later. But, usually the wicket settles down a little later at night. We want to exploit that.”

Rajasthan have had to make two forced changes. Wanindu Hasaranga has a niggle, so Kumar Kartiykeya comes in. Also Sandeep Sharma has broken his finger, so Akash Madhwal replaces him. Mumbai are going in with the same team.

RR vs MI - Today's match playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag (c), Dhruv Jurel (w), Shimron Hetmyer, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Kumar Kartikeya, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Akash Madhwal

RR Impact Subs: Kunal Singh Rathore, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Shubham Dubey, Tushar Deshpande, Kwena Maphaka

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (w), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

MI Impact Subs: Robin Minz, Raj Bawa, Satyanarayana Raju, Reece Topley, Karn Sharma

Today's RR vs MI pitch report

“There is slightly less covering of grass compared to the other night, which saw a record-breaking innings. Still, it is a very good surface. If we try and push into these cracks, they are not moving one bit. So, this is a very good batting surface. 190 will be a par score.” - Ian Bishop and Matthew Hayden

Today's RR vs MI match players list

Rajasthan Royals squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag (c), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Sandeep Sharma, Akash Madhwal, Kunal Singh Rathore, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Shubham Dubey, Kwena Maphaka, Ashok Sharma, Kumar Kartikeya, Tushar Deshpande

Mumbai Indians squad: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Corbin Bosch, Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar, Karn Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Raj Bawa, Reece Topley, Robin Minz, Mitchell Santner, Ashwani Kumar, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Arjun Tendulkar, Bevon Jacobs, Krishnan Shrijith, Raghu Sharma, Satyanarayana Raju

RR vs MI - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Vinod Seshan, Parashar Joshi

TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney

Match Referee: Daniel Manohar

