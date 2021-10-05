RR vs MI memes, IPL 2021: Top 10 funny memes from today's match

Just a few days after pulling off the highest successful run-chase of IPL 2021's UAE leg, the Rajasthan Royals recorded the lowest team total in the United Arab Emirates tonight. Playing against the Mumbai Indians, the Royals managed only 90 runs in their first innings.

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and invited the Rajasthan Royals to bat first in the Indian Premier League match at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The Royals got off to a decent start, with openers Evin Lewis and Yashasvi Jaiswal scoring timely boundaries in the first three overs.

However, after Nathan Coulter-Nile broke the opening stand by dismissing Jaiswal, the Rajasthan Royals' innings derailed. The likes of Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube and Glenn Phillips failed to touch double digits. The Mumbai Indians reduced Rajasthan from 27/0 to 50/5 in just 36 deliveries.

Contributions from David Miller (15) and Rahul Tewatia (12) helped the Royals reach 90/9 in 20 overs. Coulter-Nile was the pick of the bowlers for Mumbai, with figures of 4/14. Jimmy Neesham, playing his first game of the UAE leg, scalped three wickets in his four overs while Jasprit Bumrah bagged two wickets.

Chasing 91 runs to win, the Mumbai Indians ensured they boosted their net run rate significantly by showing an aggressive approach from the start. Rohit Sharma smashed one four and two sixes in his 13-ball 22 and Ishan Kishan returned to form with an unbeaten 25-ball 50*. Mumbai defeated Rajasthan by eight wickets in IPL 2021 with 11.4 overs to spare.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar