RR vs PBKS (18/5): Who won yesterday’s IPL 2025 match?

Punjab Kings (PBKS) beat Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 10 runs in yesterday's IPL 2025 match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Their qualification for playoffs was confirmed after Gujarat Titans (GT) hammered Delhi Capitals (DC) by 10 wickets in the second match of the double-header.

Batting first after winning the toss, PBKS recovered from 34-3 to post 219-5 as Nehal Wadhera (70 off 37) and Shashank Singh (59* off 30) played fantastic knocks. Impact Player Harpreet Brar then shone with 3-22 as RR fell short in yet another chase, finishing on 209-7.

Punjab lost opener Priyansh Arya (9) early in the contest as he chipped a drive off Tushar Deshpande to mid-off. Mitchell Owen (0) then top-edged one off Kwena Maphaka. PBKS suffered another big blow as Prabhsimran Singh (21 off 10) was caught down leg off Deshpande's bowling. RR took a smart review to get the decision in their favor.

Wadhera led Punjab's fightback, adding 67 for the fourth wicket with skipper Shreyas Iyer (30 off 25). Wadhera struck five fours and as many sixes in his impressive knock. Following Shreyas' exit, he added 58 for the fifth wicket with Shashank, who slammed five fours and three sixes. Azmatullah Omarzai (21* off 9) provided the finishing touches with some fine hits.

RR fall short again despite another blazing start

For Rajasthan, it was a case of deja vu as they fell short in another chase after a sensational start. Set a target of 220, RR were off the blocks in a hurry as Yashasvi Jaiswal (50 off 25) and Vaibhav Suryavanshi (40 off 15) added 76 in 4.5 overs.

Jaiswal took on Arshdeep Singh in the first over and clobbered him for 22 runs. At the other end, Suryavanshi clubbed four fours and as many sixes before getting a leading edge off Brar. The PBKS left-arm spinner also dismissed Jaiswal as the RR opener miscued a big hit.

Skipper Sanju Samson's (20 off 16) did not last long as he completely mistimed one off Omarzai. Dhruv Jurel (53 off 31) played a good hand, but Punjab kept striking at the other end to stay on top. Brar knocked over Riyan Parag for 13, which was another decisive blow in the contest.

RR vs PBKS: Who won Player of the Match in yesterday's IPL 2025 match?

Wadhera and Shashank scored impressive half-centuries for Punjab under pressure. With the ball, Brar claimed three big wickets. Omarzai chipped in with runs and wickets.

For Rajasthan, Deshpande claimed two wickets. In the chase, Jaiswal and Jurel struck fifties, while Suryavanshi played another blazing knock.

Brar was named Player of the Match for his excellent bowling effort.

