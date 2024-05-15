RR vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Toss result and playing XIs for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will be up against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in match number 65 of IPL 2024 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday, May 15. Following Delhi Capitals' (DC) triumph over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), RR became the second team to qualify for the playoffs. PBKS have been knocked out, but will be keen to sign off on a high.

Rajasthan may have booked their place in the playoff, but they would be aiming for a top two finish, which will give them two shots at the final. However, they have not been in great rhythm lately, having lost their last three matches in a row. In their previous game, they suffered a five-wicket loss against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Chepauk.

Punjab have slipped to last position following losses in their last two matches. In their previous game, they went down to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by 60 runs. Bowling first, PBKS conceded 241-7 and were all out for 181 in the chase.

Today's RR vs PBKS toss result

RR have won the toss and have opted to bat first. Sanju Samson said:

"This is kind of a second home for us. We have spent quite a bit of time here. We spent two days to assess whether there is dew, and we found there isn't any.”

For Rajasthan, Tom Kohler-Cadmore comes in for Jos Buttler. For Punjab, Nathan Ellis gets a game, while Harpreet Brar also comes back.

RR vs PBKS - Today's match playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal

Rajasthan subs: Nandre Burger, Tanush Kotian, Keshav Maharaj, Kuldeep Sen, Donovan Ferreira

Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh, Jonny Bairstow, Rilee Rossouw, Shashank Singh, Jitesh Sharma (w), Sam Curran (c), Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

Punjab subs: Tanay Thyagarajan, Rishi Dhawan, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Singh Bhatia

Today's RR vs PBKS pitch report

WV Raman says that the surface is a black soil pitch which is firm and rolled nicely. He reckons that a lot of runs are going to be scored on this surface. Deep Dasgupta adds that the pitch has a few cracks but it generally plays much better than how it looks. Irrespective on when you bat, there are a lot of runs to be had, Raman concludes.

Today's RR vs PBKS match players list

Rajasthan Royals squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, R Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Rovman Powell, Nandre Burger, Keshav Maharaj, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Tanush Kotian, Abid Mushtaq, Shubham Dubey, Kunal Singh Rathore, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Sen, Donovan Ferreira

Punjab Kings squad: Jonny Bairstow (wk), Prabhsimran Singh, Rilee Rossouw, Shashank Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ashutosh Sharma, Sam Curran (c), Harshal Patel, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Chris Woakes, Rishi Dhawan, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Shivam Singh, Prince Choudhary, Vishwanath Singh, Tanay Thyagarajan, Shikhar Dhawan

RR vs PBKS - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Anil Chaudhary, Rohan Pandit

TV umpire: Saidharshan Kumar

Match Referee: Shakti Singh